PFW Blog: Practice 8 observations

New England just concluded its eight practice of training camp on its fourth day of double-sessions. Unlike the sunny morning action, the afternoon work took place under partly cloudy, breezy and somewhat cool conditions.
Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots
Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State
Patriots Unfiltered 1/18: What's Next for New England, Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Playoffs Picks
Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'
Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons
The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship
Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.
The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday
Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history
The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?
The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica
Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers
We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game
JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media
From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.
EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.
Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round
Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1
On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire. Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots
Sit down with New England Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft as he celebrates the 30th anniversary of purchasing the team. Mr. Kraft reflects on iconic photos and legendary memories including Super Bowl championships, building Gillette Stadium, hosting a Taylor Swift concerts and more.