PFW Blog: The new Dynamic Duo

We've had some fun with nicknames here on the PFW blog for the Patriots promising rookie tight ends – second-round pick Rob Gronkowski and fourth-round pick Aaron Hernandez. Some of us lame-o peeps, have taken to calling them G-Force and H-Bomb. And since 4th of July weekend is customarily a big Hollywood blockbuster weekend at the box office, I figured we'd look into our crystal ball to see what exactly New England's new superhero tight end duo might be able to add to Tom Brady's offense.
Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday
Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season
Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead
Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
NFL Calendar
The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic
Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell
Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings
Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
Patriots All Access: Season Recap
In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane
Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.
New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022
As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.