PFW Blog: The new Dynamic Duo

We've had some fun with nicknames here on the PFW blog for the Patriots promising rookie tight ends – second-round pick Rob Gronkowski and fourth-round pick Aaron Hernandez. Some of us lame-o peeps, have taken to calling them G-Force and H-Bomb. And since 4th of July weekend is customarily a big Hollywood blockbuster weekend at the box office, I figured we'd look into our crystal ball to see what exactly New England's new superhero tight end duo might be able to add to Tom Brady's offense.