Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

PFW Blog: Underclassmen anyone?

Jan 20, 2010 at 01:00 AM

The NFL has released the names of 53 underclassmen who are eligible for April's draft. The group includes plenty of big names and top-end talent.

Read Blog >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/18

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Damien Harris 10/17: "It was an emotional rollercoaster"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/17: "They just made more plays than we did"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
