PFW's punter battle verdict!

The verdict – Mesko: As Brittain correctly points out, Mesko has done nothing over the past three seasons to warrant losing his job. In fact, he has done nothing but improve over that time. So, yes, it would be stunning if Allen somehow found a way to beat him out, even with the rookie's impressive college credentials. This is not unlike the placekicking situation several years ago, when New England had a rookie "battling" Adam Vinatieri. Of course, Mesko is nowhere near Vinatieri in terms of bona fides in this league, but the rookie who was brought in was no slouch either. His name was Robbie Gould, and he has since been the kicker for the Chicago Bears, and a very good one at that. The Patriots have a good thing going with Mesko as their punter, not to mention holder for Stephen Gostkowski's placekicks. It would be unwise to part with him at this stage. Allen is certainly auditioning for a job this summer, but if he wins one, it'll most likely be with one of the other 31 teams in the league.