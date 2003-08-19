Press release: Patriots sign guard Corbin Lacina

Lacina, 32, started every game for the Minnesota Vikings last season and has started 79 of 121 career games. The 6-4, 314-pound guard was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 1993 NFL draft (167th overall) out of Augustana College in South Dakota. He spent the majority of his rookie year on the Bills practice squad, but returned to start 10 of 11 games in 1994. He remained with the Bills through the 1997 season, a year that he started 13 of 16 games played and did not allow a sack. He signed with the Carolina Panthers in 1998 and started 10 games before being sidelined with an injury for the remainder of the season. He joined the Minnesota Vikings in 1999 and started 41 of 56 games played over the past four seasons.