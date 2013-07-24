Report: Ballard off PUP

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 23, 2013 at 11:47 PM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Jake Ballard created some minor concerns on Monday when news of his landing on the active/physically unable to perform list surfaced. Turns out the concerns were premature.

According to multiple reports, the tight end was removed from PUP on Tuesday after passing his physical. He will now be eligible to practice on Friday when camp officially opens to the public.

Ballard underwent major knee surgery, which included an ACL repair as well as microfracture surgery, in February 2012. He admitted to being less than 100 percent during spring practices and labored at times while running. It's possible the lingering effects of the injury caused him some problems with his pre-camp physical, but evidently any such concerns no longer exist. Ballard should be in the mix at tight end as the Patriots await the return of Rob Gronkowski, who will open camp on PUP after back surgery.

Undrafted rookie defensive back Kanorris Davis also passed his physical and was removed from the non-football injury list.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

