Report: Ballard off PUP

According to multiple reports, the tight end was removed from PUP on Tuesday after passing his physical. He will now be eligible to practice on Friday when camp officially opens to the public.

Ballard underwent major knee surgery, which included an ACL repair as well as microfracture surgery, in February 2012. He admitted to being less than 100 percent during spring practices and labored at times while running. It's possible the lingering effects of the injury caused him some problems with his pre-camp physical, but evidently any such concerns no longer exist. Ballard should be in the mix at tight end as the Patriots await the return of Rob Gronkowski, who will open camp on PUP after back surgery.