Report: Patriots add former offensive lineman to staff

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots could be welcoming home a former player to their 2021 coaching staff, as they continue to build behind the scenes this offseason. Billy Yates was with the Patriots as a guard from 2004-2008, spending 2004 on the practice squad, then appearing in 22 games and starting 11, including one start in 2007 and seven in 2008.
After spending two final years playing with the Browns, Yates moved into coaching, starting as a strength coach at Texas A&M before spending 2015 with the Patriots as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. For the last three seasons, Yates has been with Matt Patricia in Detroit, named assistant offensive line coach in January of 2020.
With Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo already working together on the Patriots offensive line it would be interesting to see how Yates is integrated into the staff. With a strength and conditioning background, he already has some versatility and could be of assistance to Moses Cabrera as well.
After reportedly bringing back Matt Patricia, along with two members of his former Lions staff in Yates and Evan Rothstein, as well as adding an offensive coach in Bo Hardegree, the Patriots have reinforced their staff in a number of areas with some good young additions this offseason.
