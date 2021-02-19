Report: Patriots add former offensive lineman to staff

After spending two final years playing with the Browns, Yates moved into coaching, starting as a strength coach at Texas A&M before spending 2015 with the Patriots as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. For the last three seasons, Yates has been with Matt Patricia in Detroit, named assistant offensive line coach in January of 2020.

With Cole Popovich and Carmen Bricillo already working together on the Patriots offensive line it would be interesting to see how Yates is integrated into the staff. With a strength and conditioning background, he already has some versatility and could be of assistance to Moses Cabrera as well.