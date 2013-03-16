Reports: Patriots re-sign Talib

According to reports the Patriots have re-signed cornerback Aqib Talib to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Multiple reports indicate that Talib had interest from at least three other teams, and that New England actually offered the former first-round pick a longer-term deal, but that in the end he decided to extend his time with the Patriots by just one season at this point.

Talib joined the Patriots in a trade at the deadline from the Bucs last fall in exchange for a fourth-round pick (New England also got a seventh-round pick in the deal). He was actually on an NFL suspension for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs at the time. He played in six regular games for Bill Belichick's defense – dealing with a hip injury to close out the season – and finished with 19 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception that he returned 59 yards for a touchdown in his Patriots debut.

His reputation grew in the postseason when he left the AFC title game against the Ravens and Baltimore subsequently scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to Anquan Boldin to advance to the Super Bowl.

Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia used Talib to match up with top opposing receivers, including a pair of meetings with Andre Johnson in which the veteran of five NFL seasons was quite competitive if not quite "shutdown."