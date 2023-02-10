Robert Kraft on Patriots QB Mac Jones: "I'm a Strong Believer in Him and His Development"

The Fox Business host then pressed Kraft on if the Patriots would've made a run in free agency at reuniting with Brady if the legendary quarterback decided to keep playing rather than retire. Although Kraft believes Brady could still play at a high level, he put his support behind current quarterback Mac Jones.

"We are blessed to have a great young quarterback in Mac Jones as our quarterback. I'm a strong believer in him and his development," he responded to Cavuto's question.

One of the reasons that Kraft is confident in Jones's future as a franchise quarterback is New England's decision to hire veteran offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Kraft shared that he met privately with head coach Bill Belichick after the season to discuss the team's direction.

"If things aren't going the way I'd like, we meet in private, have our discussions, and make changes. It's something we've done this year. I'm very happy that we were able to bring in a new offensive coordinator to help develop our young quarterback. I think bringing in Bill O'Brien has been a big plus for our franchise. That was done with full cooperation with coach Belichick, and I'm very excited for our team for next year."

In an informal breakfast with local reporters attending Super Bowl LVII, Kraft echoed a similar sentiment about his excitement for O'Brien's return to run the Patriots offense.