Robert Kraft shares how Mac Jones can make second-year jump 

"This year will be very telling," Kraft told The Athletic's Jeff Howe. "To come into something as new as this, as established, I think he got beat up pretty bad, and he kept coming back and getting up and really doing some great stuff. Just the way he handles himself, he took some real beatings and hopped up. He has developed a good relationship with the whole cadre of receivers. I'm very happy with what I've seen. But this is a big year, the second year."