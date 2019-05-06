Rodney Harrison voted by fans into the Patriots Hall of Fame

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that former safety Rodney Harrison has been voted by the fans as the 29th person to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Harrison, who helped the Patriots win back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 2003 and 2004, becomes the seventh player from those teams to be selected into the Patriots Hall of Fame, joining Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014), Willie McGinest (2015), Kevin Faulk (2016) and Matt Light (2018).

Harrison will join offensive tackle Leon Gray, who was selected for induction by a 10-person senior selection committee in April, as the 2019 Patriots Hall of Fame honorees. The date and time for the 2019 Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Harrison played the final six seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the Patriots after spending his first nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He played a key role in helping the Patriots to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in his first two seasons with New England in 2003 and 2004. Harrison came up big on the biggest stage, with seven interceptions in nine postseason games with the Patriots, including two in Super Bowl XXXIX over the Philadelphia Eagles. His seven postseason interceptions are tied for the third-most in NFL postseason history, and his four picks in the 2004 playoffs are tied for the third-most in a single postseason.

In his first two seasons in New England, Harrison was not only the Patriots leading tackler each year, but he also led all NFL defensive backs in tackles both seasons. He set a career-high with 140 tackles in 2003, followed by a 138-tackle performance in 2004. Additionally, he was the leading tackler in the 2003 and 2004 postseasons, while also recording two sacks, six interceptions, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles in the six games leading to New England's back-to-back Super Bowl championships. He is the all-time leader in sacks by a defensive back with 30½, including nine during his time with the Patriots. He is the only defensive back in NFL history with 30 sacks and 30 interceptions, with eight of those picks coming during his Patriots career. Harrison was voted a team captain in each of his six seasons with the Patriots.

Harrison also had a knack for coming up with interceptions at crucial times. In the 2004 regular season and playoffs, five of his six interceptions came inside the opponent's 20-yard line with four of those picks coming inside the 4-yard line and two of them coming in the end zone. His only 2004 interception that did not come inside the 20-yard line was a fourth-quarter interception in Super Bowl XXXIX that ended Philadelphia's last drive to clinch the championship.

Beginning in 2007, the Patriots started a new tradition, inducting one player or head coach into the team's hall of fame each year. The process for induction involves a panel of media, alumni and staff who collectively nominate the players or head coaches most deserving of induction. After the nominations are made, the committee votes and the top three tallies become that year's finalists. The Patriots then give fans the opportunity to vote online to select each year's hall of fame inductee. The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that allows their fans to make the final selection for enshrinement into the franchise's highest honor.

The New England Patriots held their annual nomination committee meeting on Thursday, April 4, to vote for this year's candidates for induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The finalists (listed in alphabetical order) were Harrison, defensive lineman Richard Seymour and linebacker Mike Vrabel.

Rodney Harrison: A Career Retrospective

We take a look back at the career of Patriots safety Rodney Harrison (2003-2008), who was voted by fans as the 2019 inductee for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Rodney Harrison #37 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21.
JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Rodney Harrison #37 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21.

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, who injured his arm in the victory, is in tears as the confetti swarms around him after the Patriots victory. New England Patriots face the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on Feb. 1, 2004. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Patriots safety Rodney Harrison, who injured his arm in the victory, is in tears as the confetti swarms around him after the Patriots victory. New England Patriots face the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX on Feb. 1, 2004. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Championship Game. Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 1/23/05
New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC Championship Game.

Photo by: KEITH NORDSTROM Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 1/23/05

New England Patriots
New England Patriot Rodney Harrison in action at Giillettte Stadium during a game against the Oakland Raiders in Foxboro, Mass. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2005. 2005 NFL Kickoff - Oakland Raiders vs New England Patriots - September 8, 2005 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, Massachusetts United States September 8, 2005 Photo by Jim Rogash/WireImage.com To license this image (5867875), contact WireImage: +1 212-686-8900 (tel) +1 212-686-8901 (fax) info@wireimage.com (e-mail) www.wireimage.com (web site)
New England Patriot Rodney Harrison in action at Giillettte Stadium during a game against the Oakland Raiders in Foxboro, Mass. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2005. 2005 NFL Kickoff - Oakland Raiders vs New England Patriots - September 8, 2005

Gillette Stadium Foxboro, Massachusetts United States September 8, 2005 Photo by Jim Rogash/WireImage.com

To license this image (5867875), contact WireImage: +1 212-686-8900 (tel) +1 212-686-8901 (fax) info@wireimage.com (e-mail) www.wireimage.com (web site)

Patriots safety Rodney Harrison in action against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Foxboro, Mass. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Jim Rogash)
Patriots safety Rodney Harrison in action against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2004, in Foxboro, Mass. The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2004 in Houston. (AP Photo/Jim Rogash)

AP Photo/Jim Rogash
New England Patriots' Rodney Harrison returns an interception 87 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Jan. 23, 2005, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots' Rodney Harrison returns an interception 87 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Jan. 23, 2005, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

AP Photo/Stephan Savoia
New England Patriots' Rodney Harrison runs downfield during New England's 34-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots' Rodney Harrison runs downfield during New England's 34-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots Rodney Harrison plays against the Philadelphia Eagles in SUPERBOWL XXXIX at Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21.
New England Patriots Rodney Harrison plays against the Philadelphia Eagles in SUPERBOWL XXXIX at Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville, FL. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21.

AP Photo/Tom DiPace
New England Patriots Rodney Harrison leaps in the air on an attempted interception during the NFL Super Bowl XXXIX football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Jacksonville, Florida on February 6, 2005. The Patriots won 24-21. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
New England Patriots Rodney Harrison leaps in the air on an attempted interception during the NFL Super Bowl XXXIX football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Jacksonville, Florida on February 6, 2005. The Patriots won 24-21. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance
Getty Images
About the Patriots Hall of Fame

The Patriots Hall of Fame was officially formed in 1991 after John Hannah became the first Patriots player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With the construction of the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon, which opened in 2008, the Patriots created a new way of honoring their greatest players and preserving their legacies for generations to come. Enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame is the franchise's highest honor befitting of the franchise's greatest players and features 30-foot tall video pylons that display each hall of famer. Beginning in 2007, fans became part of the hall of fame tradition as active participants in the selection process.

  • Houston Antwine (2015)
  • Bruce Armstrong (2001)
  • Raymond Clayborn (2017)
  • Drew Bledsoe (2011)
  • Troy Brown (2012)
  • Tedy Bruschi (2013)
  • Nick Buoniconti (1992)
  • Gino Cappelletti (1992)
  • Ben Coates (2008)
  • Sam Cunningham (2010)
  • Bob Dee (1993)
  • Kevin Faulk (2016)
  • Leon Gray (2019)
  • Steve Grogan (1995)
  • John Hannah (1991)
  • Rodney Harrison (2019)
  • Mike Haynes (1994)
  • Jim Lee Hunt (1993)
  • Ty Law (2014)
  • Matt Light (2018)
  • Willie McGinest (2015)
  • Stanley Morgan (2007
  • Jon Morris (2011)
  • Jim Nance (2009)
  • Steve Nelson (1993)
  • Vito "Babe" Parilli (1993)
  • Andre Tippett (1999)

Contributors:

  • William H. "Billy" Sullivan, Jr. (2009)
  • Gil Santos (2013)

About The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and one of the only sports and education experiences of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits, artifacts never before viewable by the public and home of the Patriots' six Lombardi Trophies, the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren who visit each year. For more information, please visit www.patriotshalloffame.com.

