Samsonite Make Your Case: Breaking Even

When I was perusing through my weekly packet from the NFL listing the league leaders and team statistics, I must have read wrong. I thought it said the Patriots had the No. 1 offense in the NFL based on yards and that the team led the league in points per game through the first six contests. Understanding that, I don't see how anyone in their right mind (maybe I'm giving Paul too much credit there!) could argue that it's the offense's fault the team sits at .500 through the first month plus.

New England's defense simply hasn't gotten the job done. It has given up the most 20-plus-yard passes in the NFL, including a league-worst nine such touchdowns. The Patriots failed to hold onto a 13-point fourth-quarter lead in Seattle. They coughed up a nine-point fourth-quarter lead in Baltimore. And they've allowed abysmal passers like Kevin Kolb and Russell Wilson to beat them.

The bulk of the blame lies in the back end, as the Patriots have actually been pretty strong against the run all year. The new-look secondary seems to look very similar in production to the group that struggled through all of last season. But the front isn't completely off the hook in terms of a pass rush that simply needs to be better and more consistent.

The defense is a work in progress with plenty of growing pains. It's the weakest part of the Patriots team. Anyone who can't see that, and who chooses to blame these losses on Tom Brady and his NFL-best attack is simply off base. Sure we hold Brady to a higher standard, but that doesn't mean we can let an inept defense off the hook.