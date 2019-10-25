Samsonite Make Your Case: Done Trading?

NO

While Harry and Wynn are still unproven in the health department, the team clearly liked them enough to invest first-round picks in them and at some point you need to just put them in and let them play. Harry should be a suitable X-receiver, which has never been the most vital role in the offense. He showed the ability to make catches down the sidelines and with the rest of the weaponry around him, even a limited contribution should be enough. Wynn showed good athleticism in limited action the last two summers and if he's healthy, he'll be their best possible option at left tackle, especially since Trent Williams would be a nearly impossible acquisition now given the Pats cap situation after acquiring Sanu.