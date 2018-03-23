Samsonite Make Your Case: Home Improvement?

It's been an active offseason thus far for the Patriots, but not all of the transactions have been positive. The team has seen its share of important departures, such as Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola while also adding some badly needed reinforcements to the mix.

The newcomers have primarily resided on defense, where Adrian Clayborn, Danny Shelton and Jason McCourty all were brought in to fill some holes. Given the way the season ended with the Patriots allowing 41 points in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, it made sense that Bill Belichick would look to bolster that side of the ball.

But the offense got some attention too with Jeremy Hill, Matt Tobin and Cordarrelle Patterson all coming to Foxborough. Add it all together and the Patriots will have a different look in 2018, as is typically the case with all NFL teams each year in the era of free agency and salary caps.