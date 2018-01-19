Samsonite Make Your Case: Jaguars defense

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

TURNOVERS

I have a lot of respect for the Jaguars defense but I've seen Tom Brady move the ball and be productive against similarly talented units. I also don't have much fear of the Jags offense, so Brady might not need to score 35 points in order to get to another Super Bowl.

But that could change if the Patriots are careless with the football. Turnovers are always the equalizer and if Brady throws a pick or two, and the Jags turn those giveaways into points, then all bets are off.

The Patriots have been great at protecting the football all season, so even though Jacksonville has scored eight touchdowns on defense it would be out of character for New England's offense to add to that total. As long as Brady avoids the major mistakes, the Patriots will produce more than enough to win.

-PP

