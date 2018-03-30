Samsonite Make Your Case: Johnny Football era?

Even Robert Kraft admitted as much at the recently-competed owner's meetings, saying "I'm going to put my fan hat on, and obviously at some point we have to" he said regarding drafting a quarterback. "Not just that, but think what happened in the '08 season when in the first quarter against Kansas City, Tom goes out. How many people would have said that Matt Cassel would have led us to an 11-5 season? I put my faith and confidence in Bill [Belichick]. He knows his responsibilities. Anything can happen, even if Tom comes in [and is in] tip-top shape."

So, the question now becomes, where do the Patriots look to find one? The logical spot is the draft, the same place Belichick grabbed Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round back in 2014. Garoppolo was then traded to San Francisco at last season's trade deadline, which brought us to this position in the first place.

But reports this week indicate the Patriots have spent some time watching Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner out of Texas A&M and former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns. Manziel was a disaster in Cleveland and was subsequently out of football a year ago, largely due to a litany of off-field problems.