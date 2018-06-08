Samsonite Make Your Case: Mini-camp memories

Given the chaotic nature of the offseason in Foxborough, it was a welcome return to normalcy this week as the Patriots hit the practice fields for three days of mini-camp with both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the field and participating.

Having the two big guns back in the fold was certainly a positive sign, but those are pretty much givens. There were other aspects of the team that impressed that perhaps weren't as expected, and that's what we're looking at this week.

The secondary had a number of young new faces in place and many showed the potential that should lead to longer looks in training camp. The backfield has a number of versatile options that should be in the mix for roles as both runners and receivers. And the pass rush had a couple of new pieces as well, even though the lack of pads makes evaluating such endeavors a bit difficult.

There was more to be enthused about but this week's Samsonite Make Your Case will look for a single element to focus on.