Samsonite Make Your Case: Time to step up

The Patriots depth chart at wide receiver underwent some changes in the offseason. Danny Amendola, a long-time trusted member of the receiving corps, was lost to Miami through free agency. Brandin Cooks, who despite an up-and-down season was a big part of the offense down the stretch, was dealt to Los Angeles before the draft.

That left Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan as the only two proven performers among Tom Brady's corps of wide receivers. Now it appears the Patriots will be without Edelman for the first month of the season after the rehabbing wideout tested positive for PEDs. Although he is appealing the four-game suspension, the team has to prepare for the possibility of him being out in September.

So, where does that leave the Patriots passing game? Malcolm Mitchell showed promise two years ago as a rookie, but has since not been able to get on the field due to a knee injury. Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt spent time in New England last season but neither made much of an impact.

That leaves a pair of veteran free agent additions in Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson. Matthews is far more accomplished as a receiver than Patterson, but neither has done anything as a member of the Patriots. Beyond those two is a pair of young slot receivers – Riley McCarron and Braxton Berrios – and Cody Hollister. McCarron and Hollister were on the practice squad a year ago while Berrios was selected in the sixth round of April's draft. None of them figure to be much of a factor in 2018.