Samsonite Make Your Case: Toughest opponent in next five games

Mike Dussault says…

Baltimore

The Ravens are flying high after beating the Seahawks two weeks ago and now have had plenty of time to lock in on what the Patriots do well and what they don't. Their rushing attack is averaging over 200 yards on the ground per game and if there's been one spot that's been an occasional weakness for the Patriots defense, it's against the run.

Overall, the Patriots are the better-rounded team, but given the current circumstances the Ravens need this game more than New England does. The conditions seem prime for the Ravens to make what they'll view as a statement win.

None of the Patriots weaknesses have cost them a game yet this year and that can be a bad thing. As we get into late November and December, the Patriots will start putting together their best football of the year. Meaning that if a loss is going to happen, it's coming sooner than later. And if it happens this week it can be spun into a positive as it forces the team to re-focus on the stretch run and eliminates any talk of an undefeated season.