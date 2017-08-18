Samsonite Make Your Case: Under-the-radar newcomers

There are some good candidates to choose from like Harvey Langi and Adam Butler but I'm going to go with Lawrence Guy for a couple of reasons. First, he has the versatility to play in both four- and three-man lines by sliding inside and out. Second, the Patriots lack of depth at defensive end may force Guy into a bigger role than anticipated, perhaps even playing on the outside on a regular basis. He appears to have the size and ability to play stout against the run, which is necessary in the Patriots front. He's not necessarily a gifted pass rusher, but he can pop loose inside from time to time and cause some havoc. The Patriots front seven is rather young and inexperienced so having a guy like Guy (sorry) who's been around will pay dividends throughout the season.

- PP