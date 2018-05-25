 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

Exclusive Interview with Producers Jeff Benedict and Matthew Hamachek | Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap

Patriots Unfiltered: Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?, Recent Mock Drafts, Patriots Dynasty Doc Talk

Patriots Catch-22 3/21: College Pro Days, Offensive Line Draft Tiers, Free Agency Update

Exclusive: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings & Austin Hooper Share Excitement for 2024

Photos: 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions

K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line with Brandon Thorn

Photos: Patriots 2024 Free Agent Signings

Film Review: Breaking Down QB Jacoby Brissett's Role With the Patriots

Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

Patriots Unfiltered: Deep Dive into Patriots FA Moves, Should New England Trade Down?

NFL Notes: Mayo, Wolf Look to Establish Culture

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots trade down?

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who's in the running?

The Patriots have a deep backfield that will likely feature a committee approach, but which member will ultimately lead the way?

May 25, 2018 at 11:26 AM
20180525_MakeYourCase_2500x1406_v2

Bill Belichick has never been the kind of coach who insists on doing things just one way. Take his approach to running the football as an example.

In the past he's had workhorses such as Antowain Smith, Corey Dillon and LeGarrette Blount, and he's also featured committee backfields where several players receive significant carries throughout the season. 2018 is shaping up to be a season where the latter approach is likely.

The Patriots lost Dion Lewis, last year's leading rusher, to free agency but return Rex Burkhead, James White and Mike Gillislee to the mix. The team also signed veteran Jeremy Hill from Cincinnati, and then Belichick drafted Sony Michel with his second of two first-round picks.

That makes five running backs with diverse skills who all could be factors in the Patriots offense this season. With all that in mind we tried to figure out exactly how that might unfold once the season gets underway.

This week's Samsonite Make Your Case question is: Who will lead the Patriots in rushing this season?

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

Sony Michel

Bill Belichick doesn't often use first-round picks on running backs so he must feel pretty strongly about Michel's ability. After watching him play at Georgia last year, it's easy to see why that may be the case.

Michel has a nice blend of size (5-11, 215) and speed, and he also showed the ability to get out of the backfield and contribute as a receiver during his college days. Those sound like the exact traits that would allow a back to thrive in the Patriots offensive system that often takes advantage of mismatches with backs working against linebackers in space.

Obviously he's just a rookie so it might take Michel some time to get acclimated, but running backs often make a quick transition to the NFL, and if he stays healthy he'll get plenty of opportunities to succeed in New England.

-AH

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

Rex Burkhead

I love the potential that Sony Michel brings to the offense but I also was impressed with what Burkhead accomplished last season. He showed he was capable of contributing both as a runner and receivers in 2017, and he'll get plenty of chances to do so again this year.

The only concern with Burkhead is durability. Injuries limited his production during his days with the Bengals and again last season when he played in only 10 games. If he can stay healthy, he has the ability to enjoy a career season.

I believe Bill Belichick will likely rotate his backs and use the committee approach he's featured periodically in the past, so I don't envision any Patriots back racking up 1,500 yards on the ground. But at the end of the season it will be Burkhead serving as the leader of that committee.

-PP

Now it's your turn to cast a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll question.

Related Content

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should Pats trade up for Tua?

Should the Patriots trade up for QB Tua Tagovailoa?  Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should the Patriots add a veteran QB?

With Tom Brady officially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are now in transition at the most important positing in football. Should the Patriots add a veteran quarterback? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Toughest Patriots Game of 2020?

What will be the toughest game of the Patriots 2020 season? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Biggest (non-Edelman) Patriots combine snub?

The list of Patriots who have become impact players despite not getting a combine invite is long and significant.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Which position to watch at NFL scouting combine?

Which position group should the Patriots be most focused on at this year's combine? Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot?

The Patriots could greatly benefit if one of their younger players who spent last season behind the scenes develops into an impact player. Who is the most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot this offseason? 
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who is the most important non-Brady Patriots free agent?

Beyond Tom Brady there are a number of free agents the team must make difficult decisions on.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who will win Super Bowl 54?

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate which team will win Super Bowl LIV.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: NFL tries out onside kick replacement

Convert a 4th-and-15 or keep onside kicks the same? Erik Scalavino and Mike Dussault debate the potential new rule before it's tested at Sunday's Pro Bowl.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: What is the Patriots biggest offseason need?

After a disappointing exit in the Wild Card Round, the Patriots are facing their longest offseason in a decade.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Best Patriots Moment of the 2019 Regular Season?

It's time to take a quick look back at the Patriots 2019 regular season and figure out what the best moment was.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Patriots team of the decade?

What was the Patriots team of the decade? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Austin Hooper 3/21: "Excited about the next opportunity"

Patriots tight end Austin Hooper addresses the media on March 21, 2024.

Exclusive Interview with Producers Jeff Benedict and Matthew Hamachek | Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap

This bonus episode of the Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap features exclusive interviews with executive producer/author Jeff Benedict and executive producer/director Matthew Hamachek of The Dynasty. Patriots.com's Matt Smith, Paul Perillo and Fred Kirsch discuss fan reactions and their personal reactions to the show plus a behind the scenes perspective about the production of the documentary. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Exclusive: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings & Austin Hooper Share Excitement for 2024

Patriots free agent signees Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Austin Hooper share their excitement for the 2024 season in New England. They speak on their relationships with new Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what they're looking forward to the most in the upcoming season.

KJ Osborn 3/20: "Always want the best out of myself"

Patriots wide receiver KJ Osborn addresses the media on March 20, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line with Brandon Thorn

Join Mike Dussault, Evan Lazar, Paul Perillo, Matisse Baumann and Chris Cassidy they highlight offensive line prospects that could potentially land in New England in the 2024 NFL Draft. Patriots.com writers breakdown Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, Kingsley Suamataia and more prospects college careers plus Evan Lazar goes 1-on-1 with Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn for an in-depth analysis of the Patriots offensive line.

Do Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" debates do the New England Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick in '24 draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising