Samsonite Make Your Case: Who's your MVP?

The Patriots are resting as they prepare for their opponent in next week's divisional playoff at Gillette Stadium. The bye week offers a great opportunity for some rest and for some injured players to continue working their way back into the lineup.
It also offers an opportunity to recap the regular season and offer some assessments. A natural place to start is right at the top, and that's where we'll look for this week's Samsonite Make Your Case question.
Other than Tom Brady, who is the Patriots 2017 MVP?
PFW's Andy Hart says ...
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Is this really even a question? In fact, I would argue that he is the MVP including Tom Brady.
Anytime the offense was sluggish it usually meant that Gronkowski was either out of the lineup or for whatever reason not being targeted. He led the team with 69 receptions and was the first-team All-Pro selection at tight end. Whenever Brady needed a play he looked in Gronk's direction and time after time he delivered.
The Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they have Gronk to thank for that. In the biggest game of the season in Pittsburgh, Brady repeatedly dropped back and looked to Gronkowski to lead the comeback. As is normally the case, Gronk came through in the clutch and almost single-handedly won the game and top seed. That's what MVPs do.
--AH
PFW's Paul Perillo says ...
DION LEWIS
There were times when the offense was more productive than others this season, but when the unit was at its best it usually had Dion Lewis churning out the yards and producing in a big way.
Lewis led the team in rushing with 896 yards and added six touchdowns on the ground. He produced as a receiver as well, adding 32 catches for 214 yards and three more touchdowns. These numbers become even more impressive when considering he compiled them despite being a full-time player only during the second half of the season.
Lewis added a dimension to the attack that was lacking during the early going. His speed and power combination offered balance to the attack and put New England at a higher level, and that impact came when he took on a larger role.
- PP
