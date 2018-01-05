Samsonite Make Your Case: Who's your MVP?

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

DION LEWIS

There were times when the offense was more productive than others this season, but when the unit was at its best it usually had Dion Lewis churning out the yards and producing in a big way.

Lewis led the team in rushing with 896 yards and added six touchdowns on the ground. He produced as a receiver as well, adding 32 catches for 214 yards and three more touchdowns. These numbers become even more impressive when considering he compiled them despite being a full-time player only during the second half of the season.

Lewis added a dimension to the attack that was lacking during the early going. His speed and power combination offered balance to the attack and put New England at a higher level, and that impact came when he took on a larger role.

- PP

