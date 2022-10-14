Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

The Pats lined up with Kyle Dugger outside the second tight end, Matthew Judon head-up over the in-line Y tight end, and Christian Barmore outside the tackle (five-technique). By making it difficult for the play-side blockers to reach those three defenders, the Lions struggled to turn the corner on the Pats defense on their outside zone schemes, forcing the ball back inside.

Since the Browns use heavy personnel groupings, every defender must prepare to be at the point of attack against the run, while it's going to take a village to bring down Chubb.

Ultimately, forcing the game into Brissett's hands by scoring points offensively would also go a long way to limiting Cleveland's early-down offense as they did in the matchup last season.

Key Matchups

1. Pats LT Trent Brown vs. Browns EDGE Myles Garrett

This is such a good matchup that we have to highlight it twice. After a down week in the season-opener, Brown has been nails since and was dominant at times in the last two games. Garrett moves like a pass-rushing alien, though. Again, keeping the shelf clean for whoever is at QB so they can step up in the pocket is the key. Let Garrett and Clowney fly by the pocket while Mac or Zappe slides up and throws. This game will be decided in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

2. Pats RT Isaiah Wynn vs. Browns EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Due to our confidence in Brown, Clowney rushing against Wynn almost scares you more than Garrett taking over this game. As good as Garrett is, it overshadows Clowney, who is still a game-wrecker in his own right. The Pats will likely help Wynn with chips and sliding the protection in his direction. But they might need to give Marcus Cannon a look if he struggles.

3. Pats S Kyle Dugger vs. Browns TE David Njoku

Several layers to this matchup will have a big say in the game on Sunday. First, Njoku is a big-play producer in the passing game off play-action and his large catch radius. Plus, Dugger beating blocks by Cleveland's tight ends will help the defense set the edge. Dugger was excellent in both run and pass defense last week.

4. Pats WR DeVante Parker vs. Browns CB Denzel Ward