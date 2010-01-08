Sen. Schumer: Bills owner Wilson told me that team isn't L.A.-bound

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer has been reassured by Bills owner Ralph Wilson that he has no intention of entertaining offers to relocate the team to Los Angeles.
In a statement released Thursday, the New York Democrat said Wilson told him by phone that he hasn't had contact with a real estate firm seeking to lure a team to L.A. Even if contacted, Wilson would have "absolutely no consideration of entertaining" any offers, Schumer said.
This week, Majestic Realty Co. targeted as many as seven NFL franchises -- including the Bills -- as potential candidates to play in a new stadium some 25 miles east of Los Angeles.
The Bills have secured their hold in western New York by signing a $78 million deal to play annual games in Toronto.