Six appeal: Patriots again overcome sloppy start, improve to 6-0

Brady and the O only had to drive 20 yards to finish off the scoring possession and up their lead to 14-0. As Harmon indicated, however, the Giants would strike back quickly.

Jones redeemed himself with a deep throw to WR Golden Tate which CB Jonathan Jones tried in vain to deflect. He missed, Tate corralled the ball, and took it the distance for a 64-yard TD – the first passing touchdown allowed by New England this season.

At around midfield, Brady was strip-sacked on the very next drive and Giants LB Markus Golden scooped and scored. New York equalized on the scoreboard with about five minutes to play in the first half, and New England lost WR Josh Gordon, who injured his left knee attempting to tackle Golden. Gordon remained on the sideline after being examined by medical staff and spent the remainder of the game riding an exercise bike.

His was one of a about a half-dozen injuries that limited or altogether knocked Patriots players out of action Thursday night.

"It's tough, but we have a lot of depth on this team," added Harmon. "Anytime, someone can get hurt, but we've got guys we can count on."

Brady and the O responded with an 11-play drive that went 75 yards. The QB himself punched the ball over the goal line with a designed sneak to reclaim the lead going into halftime.

New York had the ball to start the third quarter and appeared to be mounting a potential scoring drive, when Jones tossed his third errant pass of the night into the hands of Gilmore just inside the Patriots' red zone.

A sustained drive by New England chewed up significant clock, but kicker Mike Nugent ended it by banking his 40-yard field goal attempt off the left upright. Rookie holder Jake Bailey failed to spin the laces outward, which could have contributed to the miss. In any event, the score remained 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

Facing a 4th-and-5 from the Giants' 32, the Patriots again elected to forgo a field goal attempt, this time with the wind at their backs, and New York held their ground when Brady's throw to Julian Edelman bounced off the turf.

However, New England's D came up with another big play. LB Jamie Collins knocked the football loose from Giants running back Jon Hilliman deep in New York real estate. Fellow "boogeyman" linebacker Kyle Van Noy scooped up the fumble, raced to the pylon, and just managed to sneak it inside as he dove for the goal line. Replay confirmed it.

"Just hold onto the ball," Van Noy revealed what he was thinking on his way to the end zone. "Haha, I was thinking about Bill [Belichick], to be honest. I didn't want to lose the football because I'd have been in some trouble."

Next Patriots possession also ended with a TD. A 36-yard completion from Brady to Edelman helped set up Brady's second QB-sneak score of the night and close out another deceptively lopsided victory.

The Patriots are now 6-0, but they are far from perfect. Offensively, in particular, they've struggled to find rhythm over the past three games. And as noted earlier, a number of players sustained injuries during the Thursday night contest.

New England now has the benefit of a full weekend off before preparing for their next game, a Monday night road trip to the New York Jets.

"Without a doubt," Harmon agreed, "just to relax a little bit, get your mind off football. We've got some guys who are bruised up, so, it'll be good for them to rest and use the time to heal up."