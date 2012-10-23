Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Sep 02 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 05 - 11:55 PM

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Transition to Regular Season Mode

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

NFL Notes: Countdown to Kickoff

Mac Jones on WEEI 8/29: "It's all about growing as an offense together"

Breaking Down the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster: Pats Embrace Youth Movement in Several Areas

Safeties first: Depth and versatility define heart of Patriots defense

Linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson 'Definitely a Big Part' of Patriots Defense

Patriots Mailbag: Picking a lead back, dealing with OL issues and more

Matt Patricia Discusses the Progress Made by Patriots Offensive Line in Training Camp

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/29: "It's always a tough day when you have to release players"

Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Special Olympics Massachusetts Teams with Patriots Charitable Foundation for Flag Football Event

637 Athletes to Participate in Flag Football State Games & Cheerleading

Oct 22, 2012 at 11:46 PM
New England Patriots
500x305-charitable-fund.jpg

Foxborough, Mass – Special Olympics Massachusetts, a leader in providing healthy lifestyles for individuals with intellectual disabilities, has a winning partnership with the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. Sunday, October 28 will mark the fourth annual Flag Football and Cheerleading event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough – and the championship partnership of Special Olympics and the Patriots.

The event made its debut in 2009 at Gillette Stadium. Each year the event has grown, as flag football and cheerleading participation continues to increase throughout Special Olympics Massachusetts. Athletes and Unified Sports® partners from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island will participate in five-on-five flag football games and cheerleading demonstrations. A number of New England Patriots alumni will be in attendance, handing out awards and supporting the Special Olympics athletes.

"We are glad to provide athletes with a popular sporting event that imparts the thrills of participating in flag football and cheerleading while also offering an exciting way to stay healthy," said Robert Johnson, President and CEO of Special Olympics Massachusetts. "The New England Patriots inspire athletes as champions who represent success and celebration and the thrill of competing in Gillette Stadium is the opportunity of a lifetime for many. We are grateful for this chance and for the support of the New England Patriots."

Due to the increased popularity of the event, this year's competition will be spread over two venues taking place simultaneously on October 23. Along with Gillette Stadium, half of the 46 teams will compete in the tournament at Franklin High School in Franklin, MA.

"For the fourth year, we are glad to team with Special Olympics for this growing event," said Andre Tippett, Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs. "These games highlight the Kraft family and New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth sports and character development of youth and their families. There is no better setting for this day of football than Gillette Stadium, and we are honored to host the state games again this year. We wish the athletes the best of luck and hope they know we are cheering for them."

The timeline for the event is as follows:

8:00 - 8:30 a.m. Team Registration
8:30 a.m. Coaches & Referee Meeting
9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony
9:50 a.m. Competition Begins
1:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony Begins
4:00 p.m. Event Ends

Venue 1: Gillette Stadium
1 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA

Venue 2: Franklin High School
218 Oak Street, Franklin, MA

Media planning on attending the event should contact Sarah Leong Oliver at SarahL@patriots.com. Media can check in at the registration tables.*

The annual Special Olympics Massachusetts Flag Football and Cheerleading event joins soccer, equestrian and senior sports as part of the organization's annual Fall Tournament series, taking place throughout the months of October and November.

About The New England Patriots
The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit entity created by the Kraft family to support charitable and philanthropic agencies throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants and the donation of signed memorabilia to a variety of charitable causes, and from Patriots players who offer their direct support by appearing at charity functions throughout the year. The Foundation's primary goal is to support programs that aid the youth and families of New England while underscoring the Kraft family's deep commitment to philanthropic activities in the community. Over the past 18 years, the Foundation has made millions of dollars in donations to thousands of non-profit organizations throughout New England and has partnered with numerous community groups, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, the United Way, the Greater Boston Food Bank and a host of other New England charities. The Foundation actively supports nonprofit groups focusing on health, education, youth fitness and community enrichment while also implementing its own programs in those areas of focus. In seasons to come, the Foundation's Celebrate Volunteerism initiative aims to recognize deserving volunteers and inspire others to follow Myra Kraft's example of becoming a lifelong volunteer. For more information about Celebrate Volunteerism visit www.patriots.com/community.

About Special Olympics Massachusetts
Special Olympics Massachusetts provides year-round sports training, athletic competition, and other health-related programming for 12,168 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Athletes are given continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics Athletes and the community. More information is available at www.specialolympicsma.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Davon Godchaux wants to see more high fashion fit for defensive tackles

Deatrich Wise Jr. surprised with 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award at Patriots Premiere

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Looking to Build on Year-Two Chemistry With Mac Jones

10 Burning Questions for Patriots Regular Season Start

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds from Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy

Enjoy the sights and sounds from the annual Patriots Premiere presented by Zudy, featuring remarks by Bill Belichick and the Ron Burton Community Service Award winner, Deatrich Wise Jr.

Jakobi Meyers 9/1: "We all understand the role we play"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Kyle Dugger 9/1: "Versatility is a huge thing for us"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp presented by Optum

Go behind the scenes with Patriots and Gillette Stadium staff members as they break down what it takes to prepare and execute 2022 Training Camp including creating endless fan entertainment and experiences, providing exclusive media access and making unforgettable family memories for fans, players and coaches from across New England.

Press Pass: Making The Roster Cut

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Cole Strange, Mac Jones, and more address the media on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/31: "I think we've ironed out a lot of things and I feel confident"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising