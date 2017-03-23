Official website of the New England Patriots

Statement from Robert Kraft after receiving Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys

Mar 23, 2017 at 09:38 AM
New England Patriots

STATEMENT FROM PATRIOTS CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROBERT KRAFT AFTER RECEIVING SUPER BOWL XLIX AND SUPER BOWL LI JERSEYS TODAY

"We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI jersey. Working along with the Patriots and NFL security, those agencies collectively coordinated an investigation that also led to the recovery of Tom's missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey. It was great to have both jerseys returned to Gillette Stadium today. I don't know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies - both in the U.S. and in Mexico - worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property. It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together. We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

