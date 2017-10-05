Stock Watch: Amendola, defense grind one out in Tampa

James White –The passing back entered the game leading the Patriots with 22 receptions on the season and was a key cog in the passing attack yet again. White had catches of 18 and 24 yards to set up Chris Hogan's 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give New England a 10-7 lead, the only touchdown of the night. White finished with seven catches for 57 yards and continues to lead New England with 29 catches for the season.

Stephen Gostkowski – On a night when the other team's kicker was missing every attempt he got, Gostkowski kept his perfect season of field goals going with four more successful attempts. He hit from 27, 23, 45 and 48 yards on a night when a miss at any point could have really changed the complexion of the game. Gostkowski has now hit all 12 of his field goal attempts through five games this season. He also put five of six kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks and the one return picked up just 16 yards. Gostkowski is money these days and the Patriots need him to be just that in these tight games.

Danny Amendola/Chris Hogan –With Rob Gronkowski inactive it seemed that New England might lean on Amendola a bit more against a banged-up Bucs defense. He answered the call as he has all season when Brady and the offense needed him. Amendola caught all eight passes thrown his way for 77 yards. He also had a 40-yard punt return to set up a field goal late in the first half. In addition to the one-and-only touchdown for the Patriots that gives him a new career high of five on the season, Hogan tied with Amendola for a game high with eight catches for 74 yards. Julian Edelman is on IR and Gronkowski was on the bench, but Amendola and Hogan helped pick up the slack in his one.

Sell

Run defense –* *Alan Branch was left back in New England and the remaining run defense got gashed by the Bucs. Fresh off his suspension and without a padded practice to even knock off the rust Doug Martin had 13 carries for 74 yards (5.7 avg.) and the only touchdown for Tampa Bay. The Bucs ran it 20 times as a team for 90 yards. They aren't huge numbers, but when they focused on the ground attack in the second quarter they found room to work. The run defense has been covered up by the porous pass defense early in the year, but it's been a problem as well.