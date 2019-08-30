Stock Watch: Crossen, defense among strong performers

2. Injuries - Rookie Malik Gant was carted off the field in the third quarter with a leg injury. Hjalte Froholdt also went down with what appeared to be something with the right arm/shoulder. Froholdt left the sideline and did not return for the remainder of the game. This injury particularly hurts the Patriots due to the lack of depth on the offensive line. In other injury news, Edelman played just five snaps, but after Stidham connected with the wide receiver for a 20-yard gain, Edelman ran off the field and immediately took off his left glove. Patriots' trainer Jim Whalen came over to look at Edelman's thumb. Edelman stayed on the sideline for the remainder of the game, but did not return to action. Perhaps, this was all part of the coaching staff's plan for Edelman, but considering he just spent three weeks on NFI with a broken left thumb, it is certainly something to monitor.