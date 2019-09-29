Stock Watch: McCourty, Jackson come up big in Patriots win

3. Jake Bailey - Last week's special teams' player of the week stepped up once again. As the Patriots offense struggled, Bailey's punts played a significant role in terms of field position. After a poor offensive series by the Patriots in the fourth quarter when the Patriots were stuck deep in Bills territory, the rookie had a 61-yard punt that gave the defense some room to work with. Bailey punted the ball nine times and averaged over 48 yards per punt.

4. Kyle Van Noy - The linebacker was consistently disruptive on Sunday. He had six tackles and two sacks, one coming at a crucial point in the fourth quarter.

STOCK DOWN

1. Stephen Gostkowski - It may be time for the Patriots to address the kicker position. Gostkowski has struggled this season, and today was no different as he missed an extra point after the Patriots first touchdown of the game.