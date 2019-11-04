Stock Watch: Defense disappoints in Patriots first loss of the season

3. Tom Brady and tempo offense – The Patriots were scrambling early as nothing the offense was doing was working. As the first half continued the offense eventually caught fire thanks to Josh McDaniels' decision to continue with the up tempo attack. In the second half it really paid dividends as the Ravens defense appeared gassed and was unable to slow Brady down. It completely stymied the Ravens pass rush, which was ferocious to start the game, and allowed New England to get back in the game.

Stock Down

1. Kicking a field goal – The Patriots rallied in the second quarter and had a chance to tie in the final seconds when James White tripped and was downed at the 1 with 10 seconds left. Facing fourth-and-goal, Bill Belichick opted to send Nick Folk out to kick a 19-yard field goal to cut the score to 17-13. Given the situation it seemed like a more aggressive approach might be in order with all the momentum on the Patriots side, but the coach chose the conservative route instead for trying for the touchdown from the 1. They were never able to tie the game in the second half.