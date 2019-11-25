Stock Watch: Patriots battle their way to victory over the Cowboys

1. Deatrich Wise - In the second quarter as Prescott connected on a deep ball to wide receiver Michael Gallup, Wise was called for a roughing the passer penalty to put the Cowboys in the red zone. Thanks to the Patriots dominant defense, the Cowboys had to settle for three, but the Patriots paid for the ill advised penalty.

2. Third Down - While the offense looked slightly better than last week, third down was a big problem. Brady struggled to find open receivers. The quarterback continuously looked for Edelman on third down, and while the receiver had a tremendous game, he looked to be playing through an injury. When Edelman wasn't open on third down, Brady struggled. Jakobi Meyers' day was far from perfect, but he did make some crucial catches. Perhaps the rookie can evolve into a reliable option for Brady, particularly in third and long situations. The Patriots were 3 of 14 on third down.