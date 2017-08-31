Stock Watch: Brissett comes up big

Woodrow Hamilton – As an undrafted rookie a year ago the defensive lineman jumped from the practice squad to the active roster where he started one of the two games he played. Though Hamilton has sort of been lost in the mix this summer as guys like newcomer rookie free agent Adam Butler have shined. But Hamilton impressed in multiple ways against New York. He played well early, taking on blockers and making plays. He then was helped off with an ankle injury, only to return and finish the night despite clear discomfort. Hamilton finished with five tackles, including one for a loss. He may not make the roster, but he's certainly in the mix for the practice squad and no one can question his toughness and desire after Thursday night.

Cyrus Jones – The second-year cornerback went down with a non-contact right knee injury in the second quarter. He went to the locker room and did not return. Initial reports from multiple outlets were less than positive. Jones was battling to retain his role as a punt returner and reserve cornerback. The injury certainly sets back his development while also leaving the Patriots plenty of questions in the return game heading into the regular season.

Conor McDermott – The rookie sixth-round pick won't be credited with an interception thrown. That goes to Brissett. But the right tackle deserves his share of the blame. McDermott was supposed to cut down defensive end Kerry Wynn on Brissett's first-quarter throw. When he didn't get the job done, the defensive end picked off the pass and returned it for the score. McDermott, who seems pigeon-holed as a right tackle, has been up and down this summer and that continued against New York. With other guys showing more versatility (Cole Croston) or having more experience (Cameron Fleming/LaAdrian Waddle), McDermott's best chance at this point may be on the practice squad.

Jonathan Freeny/Trevor Bates –Freeny is a guy who started four of the first five regular season games last season before landing on IR. Now, he was playing four quarters of action in the fourth preseason game. He struggled both in terms of tackling and coverage heading into roster cuts where his spot is by no means guaranteed. Bates is a former practice squader who also entered the final week battling for his job. Though he had decent coverage at the line, he allowed Matt LaCosse's early touchdown. He also struggled to keep up with some runners on the edge. Bates had been seen as a possible sleeper for the roster but a return to the practice squad may be more realistic at this point.