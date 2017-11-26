Stock Watch: Gronk, Brady and backs lead victory

Late pass rush – New England hasn't had a great pass rush this season, with just 17 sacks coming in and ranking near the bottom of the NFL in sacks per pass play. That will change after Sunday's performance that included a late flurry of blitzes leading to seven sacks on the game, six in the second half. It came from the usual candidates – two for Trey Flowers and one for Kyle Van Noy – as well as from more unexpected options with Elandon Roberts' first two sacks of his career, one for Eric Lee in his Patriots/NFL debut and even one from cornerback Jonathan "Big Play J" Jones. The defense has played better with a lead overall and that showed with effective late pass rush on Sunday afternoon. It's a nice tool to add to the box late in the year.

Sell

Ted Karras/LaAdrian Waddle – Though the two fill-in starters weren't the only linemen to have issues on the day, they were the most notable. Starting in the place of David Andrews once again at center, Karras had an early, errant shotgun snap in the second quarter leading to the Jones touchdown. Karras certainly appeared to be at fault for the heinous play and said as much after the game. Waddle had a false start penalty and was part of a line that simply allowed Brady to be hit way too often (officially, eight times) by a pass rush that's been near the bottom of the NFL all season. Waddle also left the game with a right leg injury in the fourth quarter, forcing Cameron Fleming on at the right tackle spot, with Cameron Wake beating him for the sack on his first snap in protection. After a few impressive weeks in a row, it was a somewhat tough day for Karras and the offensive line as a whole.

Gillette Stadium –The in-stadium entertainment crew in Foxborough prematurely played "Our House" when Burkhead was tackled at goal line in the second quarter. Luckily Burkhead got the touchdown, a reception this time, on the ensuing snap. The PA system then correctly blared the Bon Jovi Foxborough classic.

Injuries -New England has dealt with some major injuries this year -- see Julian Edelman and Dont'a Hightower. They've also dealt with depth issues. Now those depth problems are beginning to pile up. With Matthew Slater, Chris Hogan, Marcus Cannon, David Andrews and Eric Rowe all already dealing with injuries, the Patriots had a bunch of guys get banged up against Miami. Waddle's injury combined with Cannon's issue is concerning. And the combination of injuries at linebacker with Van Noy, Marquis Flowers and Reilly is worth watching in terms of bodies and depth at that spot. Ebner's loss combined with Slater's issues could be a concern in the kicking game.