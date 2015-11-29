Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 01 - 06:00 PM | Mon Jan 02 - 08:55 AM

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Can't-Miss Play: Dugger's THIRD defensive TD of 2022 comes via 39-yard pick-six off Bridgewater

Nick Folk's 49-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to four points in third quarter

Mac Jones delivers 29-yard laser to backpedaling Tyquan Thornton downfield

Rhamondre Stevenson's cutting ability nets 16-yard on multi-move explosion

Mac Jones anticipates Henry's location perfectly on 29-yard connection

Tyquan Thornton gets open near pylon for first TD grab since Week 6

Thornton stretches up sideline for Mac Jones' 24-yard floating connection

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Stock Watch: Patriots first loss; Rob Gronkowski carted off

New England comes up short in Denver as injuries continued to pile up against the Broncos.

Nov 29, 2015 at 06:01 PM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

While the Patriots cannot get Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Broncos back, the initial hope is that the team will get Rob Gronkowski back after the All-Pro tight end was carted off in Denver with a right knee injury.

After falling to 10-1 on the season on a snowy, cold night, the Patriots are clearly in a phase of transition late in the season. At a loss for the first time, the team has seen injuries pile up to a critical level. But bouncing back from an initial defeat is far more likely than the possibility of overcoming an extended absence of the team's playmaking pass catcher at the tight end position, especially with Dion Lewis, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola already out of action.

On this night, though, the issues that led to the loss weren't just due to the pass catchers. New England struggled in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The offensive line, which has actually returned to health save for the Nate Solder injury that landed the left tackle on IR, could not block the Broncos front that squashed the Patriots attempts to run and put pressure on Tom Brady to the tune of 13 QB hits, the second straight week he was hit more than 10 times. New England converted just two of 13 third-down attempts and had a season-low 301 total yards.

New England's run defense, which had been arguably the team's most consistent area in the last two-months, couldn't corral the Broncos backs. Denver churned out 32 carries for a season-high 179 yards, including C.J. Anderson's 48-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime.

With the NFL's No. 1 and No. 2 scoring defenses facing off, the game played out as such for the first three-plus quarters. Points were tough to come by, New England led 14-7 at halftime and the teams then played a scoreless third quarter before the floodgates opened up in the final 17-plus minutes of regulation and overtime.

The teams combined for big plays and big mistakes. Rob Gronkowski got the day going with a couple key catches and a touchdown on the opening drive. Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler, the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week making his second career start, had a batted ball picked off by Chandler Jones to set up another New England score. Brandon Bolden hit a big catch-and-run score. Chris Harper muffed a punt return that gave the Broncos possession deep in New England territory, opening the door for the home team to erase a 21-7 deficit rather than allowing the visitor the try to ice the lead.

Demaryius Thomas had a horrific night with just one catch on 13 targets, but the one catch was a 36-yarder to kickstart a drive to a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter that also included a 39-yard Emmanuel Sanders' catch.

But after Denver took the lead, and while dealing with the emotion of watching Gronkowski get carted off, Brady led his troops on a drive to Stephen Gostkowski's 47-yard field goal to send the game to the extra frame that, in the end would not work out for the visitors.

It was a tough game in a tough spot for an injury-riddled Patriots team that continues to show its toughness. It could have easily been a big road win, that simply didn't play out that way. It had a postseason type feel, but the good news unlike playoff disappointment is this team can bounce back in the coming weeks and months.

"I'm really proud of the way our team fought tonight. We gave tremendous effort," Bill Belichick said. "I have all the respect in the world for this football team the way they competed. Disappointed in the result.

"They competed hard. They fought hard. All the way. All of them."

It wasn't an easy game. No loss is easy. Seeing more guys go down to injury is clearly tough.

"It just wasn't our night," Brady said.

But the Patriots fought hard to the end in a tough spot.

Belichick doesn't like the loss, but he certainly likes his team.

Before moving on to the Eagles next Sunday, and the hopes that Gronkowski can get by with a scare more than a serious injury, here's a look at some of the personnel highs and lows from New England's first loss of the season:

Buy

Rob Gronkowski – Some suspect media and fans had begun to question the All-Pro's production, but Gronkowksi answered that on the opening drive. He had pair of receptions on the quick scoring strike, including his 23-yard catch-and-run touchdown as he made both Darian Stewart and T.J. Ward miss tackles on the way to the score. Gronkowski finished with six catches for 88 yards before being carted off with the right knee injury. But the best news was the initial reports, from ESPN and others, that Gronkowski may avoided a serious injury.

Chandler Jones/Jabaal Sheard/Rob Ninkovich – New England's trio of defensive ends had a nice night in the Rocky Mountains. Ninkovich had a tackle for a loss on Denver's first drive and then finished with six tackles and a sack. Sheard and Jones then combined for maybe the key play of the night when the former hit Osweiler's hand as he threw, deflecting the ball into the air where it was caught in traffic by the latter to set up a short scoring drive. Jones also had a forced fumble, although the Broncos recovered.

Brandon Bolden – With Dion Lewis gone for the season, most assumed James White would get his shot to step up to a much bigger role as the passing back. But Sunday night in Denver it was Bolden given the chances to make plays and he took full advantage, most notably with his wheel route for a 63-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave the Patriots 21-7 lead. Bolden had four catches for 84 yards on four targets, as well as four rushes for 11 yards, though he did have a 9-yard long.

Stephen Gostkowski – A week after missing his first field goal of the season, Gostkowski proved his resiliency and accountability with the 47-yard game-tying field goal as time expired to keep New England's chances alive. He also put all four of his kickoffs in the end zone on the night, although only two resulted in touchbacks.

Sell

Run defense – New England hadn't allowed an opponent to top 100 yards rushing since Oct. 18 against the Colts. None of its last five opponents had topped 3.5 yards per carry. But the Broncos ran to impressive, consistent success most of the night. Denver piled up 32 carries for a season-high 179 yards and a 5.6-yard average on the ground. C.J. Anderson led the way with 15 carries for 113 yards (7.5 avg.) with a pair of touchdowns, including the 48-yard game winner in overtime. Ronnie Hillman shook off a very slow start to finish with 14 carries for 59 yards (4.2 avg.), including a 19-yard touchdown. The Patriots run defense just wasn't very good overall, aside from a few flashes by Alan Branch and others. The issue certainly wasn't helped when Dont'a Hightower left in the first half and did not return for a team already playing without Jamie Collins.

Josh Kline –The veteran guard was the worst of a line that wasn't impressive overall as a group. Kline was pushed around and beaten badly at times by Derek Wolfe, who finished with a sack and two tackles for a loss. Von Miller was also very productive with a sack and five QB hits, giving Sebastian Vollmer and the rest of the front issues with his athletic rushes. Tom Brady has now been sacked three times each in two of the last three weeks, and 25 times on the year after being sacked just 21 times all of 2014. The pass protection needs to get better because Brady being hit more than two dozen times the last two weeks is just not acceptable or a plan for sustainable success.

Chris Harper – The rookie practice squad call-up gave Denver it's biggest gain of the night when he muffed a punt that was then recovered at the Patriots 36 by Shaq Barrett. It was a tough break for the Cal product who had a nice summer and had been a solid force on the practice squad. Still, if he catches that punt the Patriots would be looking to ice a 21-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

What do you think of our lists? Let us know with a comment below!

Related Content

news

Stock Watch: Patriots get contributions in all three phases against Cincinnati

After dropping two straight, the Patriots got back on track by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-13.

news

Stock Watch: Patriots D steps up in 2nd half

In a game heavily influenced by officiating, the Patriots fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-16. The home game winning streak ends at 21 games. Here's what we can take away from the loss.

news

Stock Watch: Brady, Patriots struggle in Houston

The Patriots suffered their second loss of the season falling to the Texans by a final score of 28-22.

news

Stock Watch: Patriots battle their way to victory over the Cowboys

The conditions were far from ideal, but the Patriots battled their way to a 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Stock Watch: Defense helps Patriots get back on track in win over Eagles

The Patriots got back on track coming off the bye week by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10.

news

Stock Watch: Defense disappoints in Patriots first loss of the season

Baltimore played keepaway throughout the night as the Ravens took down the Patriots in Baltimore.

news

Stock Watch: Patriots defense reigns again

The rainy conditions couldn't stop the Patriots as they improved to 8-0 by defeating the Browns 27-13.

news

Stock Watch: Patriots defense dominates Jets

The Patriots improved to a perfect 7-0 as they defeated the Jets 33-0.

news

Stock Watch: Bolden, Meyers help Patriots depleted offense

The Patriots improved to 6-0 by defeating the Giants 35-14.

news

Stock Watch: Patriots running backs come up big

The Patriots improved to a perfect 5-0 record on Sunday by defeating the Redskins 33-7.

news

Stock Watch: McCourty, Jackson come up big in Patriots win

The streak of the Patriots defense not allowing a touchdown came to an end on Sunday, however the Patriots managed to come up with a 16-10 win in Buffalo.

news

Stock Watch: Patriots defense dominates Jets

The defense was the story once again as the Patriots defeated the Jets 30-14. Here's what we can take away from the Patriots win.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/1

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 17

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 1/1

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Stay Alive in Playoff Race

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Jakobi Meyers, David Andrews, and more addresses the media on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/1: "We made some big plays in big moments"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Matthew Judon 1/1: "You know you have to fight to the end"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Bill Belichick 1/1: "I'm really proud of the team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Kyle Dugger 1/1: "Once I got my hand on the ball I knew I needed to score"

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Devin McCourty 1/1: "We don't have the character to quit"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference after New England's 23-21 win over the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising