The Hall opens new exhibit 'The Cover Boys'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.– The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon announced today the opening of its newest exhibit, The Cover Boys – The Patriots on the Cover of Sports Illustrated.
The exhibit features 55 different Sports Illustrated covers, including the 17 which have featured quarterback Tom Brady. Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick are also among those featured.
The exhibit includes magazine covers that recognize the Patriots defense, players that appeared on the cover during their college days – including Heisman Trophy winners Joe Bellino, Jim Plunkett, Tim Tebow and John Huarte – and Patriots record-setters Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski.
Additionally, guests can watch exclusive, behind-the-scenes video of two Patriots' Sports Illustrated cover shoots – one featuring Brady and the other the 2007 linebacking corps consisting of Tedy Bruschi, Junior Seau, Mike Vrabel, Adalius Thomas and Rosevelt Colvin.
Patriots players were featured on only four Sports Illustrated covers before winning the organization's first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002. Since then, the Patriots have appeared on more than 30 covers. The exhibit also includes cover images of Celtics legends Larry Bird and Bill Russell, Bruins star defenseman Bobby Orr, Red Sox slugger Ted Williams and boxing champion Marvin Hagler.
The following is a list of artifacts on display with the exhibit:
- 1966 Jim Nance AFL MVP trophy
- John Hannah Retirement Day T-shirt
- Autographed Sam Cunningham football card
- Super Bowl XX hat and pin
- 1997 All-Star MVPs figurines
- Super Bowl XXXVI helmet
- Super Bowl XXXVI pylon
- Super Bowl XXXVI ticket
- Slam the Rams Sign from Super Bowl XXXVI
- Collector's edition of Sports Illustrated (SB XXXVI)
- Game-worn Mike Vrabel jersey
- Game-worn Super Bowl XXXIX Rodney Harrison cleats
- Game-worn Jerod Mayo helmet
- Game-worn Vince Wilfork gloves
- Tom Brady football – eclipsing 40,000 passing yards in NFL
- Tom Brady Super Bowl XLVI jersey
- Tom Brady draft card
- Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXVI bobble head
- Tom Brady Player-of-the-Year Award 10/9/05
- Tom Brady Super Bowl XXXVIII jersey
- Greatness: The Rise of Tom Brady book
- Tom Brady International locker nameplate (London game)
- Tom Brady armband
- Tom Brady football – 6 touchdown passes vs. Denver in playoffs
- Tom Brady game-worn glove
- Randy Moss Game-worn jersey & gloves –NFL record 23rd TD reception in 2007
