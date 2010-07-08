The Hall to unveil 'Cheers Through The Years' exhibit

Did you know that in a single year the Patriots Cheerleaders perform more than 8,400 high kicks, do more than 12,000 abdominal crunches and run more than 20 miles worth of Gillette Stadium ramps? How about that the average Patriots Cheerleader has been dancing for more than 15 years? Or that the Patriots once had a mascot named Super Patriot? Cheers Through the Years, the new Patriots Cheerleader exhibit at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon, tells the story of what it takes to be a Patriots Cheerleader, looks back on the history of the squad and examines some of the cheerleaders' unique contributions to the community.