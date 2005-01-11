The New England Patriots Partner With Fidelity Investments To Raise Nearly $60,000 For Charity Throu

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots fans wear their emotions on their sleeves and now they can wear their pride on their wrists and help support the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation at the same time. During New England's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 2 at Gillette Stadium, the team raised nearly $60,000 for the Charitable Foundation by selling Go Patriots! wristbands.

The fundraising effort was made possible by Fidelity Investments, which donated 60,000 Go Patriots! wristbands and supplied more than 80 volunteers to sell the wristbands during the Patriots' final regular-season contest. Each wristband was sold for $1 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Patriots Charitable Foundation.

A limited number of wristbands are still available to fans through the Patriots online ProShop. For every $75 purchase made online, fans will receive one complimentary wristband, with $1 going directly to the Patriots Charitable Foundation.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, Inc. is the non-profit organization through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of both direct grants and in-kind donations, and through player appearances at a number of charity functions and educational programs. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.