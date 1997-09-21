The Patroits off to a good start

Troy Brown put up a 52-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He pushed the score to 14-0 in the first half.

The defense held the Bears to only 199 total offensive yards. They completely shut down Rick Mirer, sacking him five times and picking him off twice.

Defensive tackle Henry Thomas and linebacker Ted Johnson led the defense with nine tackles. Thomas added two sacks along with safety Larry Whigham who recorded his first two sacks of his career.

The game was celebrated with Curtis Martin's 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Patriots went on to win 31-3.