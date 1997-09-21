Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 11 - 12:00 AM | Tue Mar 15 - 12:55 PM

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

The Patroits off to a good start

Sep 21, 1997 at 02:32 PM

Troy Brown put up a 52-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He pushed the score to 14-0 in the first half.
The defense held the Bears to only 199 total offensive yards. They completely shut down Rick Mirer, sacking him five times and picking him off twice.
Defensive tackle Henry Thomas and linebacker Ted Johnson led the defense with nine tackles. Thomas added two sacks along with safety Larry Whigham who recorded his first two sacks of his career.
The game was celebrated with Curtis Martin's 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Patriots went on to win 31-3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Pro Football Focus wraps up the 2021 season with their top 101 players and the Patriots are well-represented.
news

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

The former New England offensive coordinator praised Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in his farewell
news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

2022 NFL Draft First Round Order

The following is the 2022 NFL Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 29, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 30.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Josh McDaniels thanks Patriots, fans in full-page Boston Globe ad

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 NFL Draft First Round Order

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones on Radio Row

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tours radio row during Super Bowl LVI week in LA.

Mac Jones reflects on 2021 season, first NFL Honors

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reflects on his rookie season and first NFL Honors.

Patriots legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour

New England Patriots Hall of Fame legend Ty Law delivers Hall of Fame news to former teammate Richard Seymour.

Mac Jones reflects on rookie season 'GMFB'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones joins "Good Morning Football to talk about his rookie season in the NFL.

Lawrence Guy discusses how his 'Lawrence Guy Family Foundation' impacts families

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy discusses the impact his foundation has had during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class announced

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class is announced at the NFL Honors.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising