Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Jets on Sunday

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Thomas leads Patriots early free agent charge

The Patriots didn't wait to make a big splash in free agency this offseason. The team officially announced the signings of LB Adalius Thomas, TE Kyle Brady and RB Sammy Morris on Saturday.

Mar 03, 2007 at 07:50 AM

As first reported by *The Boston Herald *late Friday, the New England Patriots have agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Adalius Thomas. The former Raven was one of the most sought after free agents on the market this year and is just now entering the prime of his career.

Thomas is coming off his most productive season that ended with a Pro Bowl berth. He finished second on the Ravens with 11 sacks and in the last two seasons has compiled 167 tackles, 20 sacks and three interceptions while playing both outside linebacker and defensive end. During his seven seasons in Baltimore, the versatile Thomas saw time at linebacker, end, tackle, and would even occasionally line up as a safety in the Ravens defense.

A former sixth round draft pick out of Southern Mississippi, Thomas played linebacker in college and was twice named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. After being drafted by the Ravens in 2001, Thomas' initial impact came on special teams. He tied for the team lead with 18 special teams tackles in his first year.

Thomas took a big step in 2002, starting 12 games at defensive end for the Ravens. His improvement continued the following year when he made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer after recording a career-high 23 tackles and blocking a punt.

In 2004, Thomas started 16 games for the first time in his career. He made the jump and became an integral part of the Ravens defense. While still playing on special teams, Thomas found time to rack up 80 tackles and eight sacks. The next two years he would turn into one of the best players on Baltimore's ferocious defense. In 2005, Thomas became the first Ravens player to score three defensive touchdowns in a season.

New England was in need of a playmaker at the linebacker position and Thomas certainly fits the bill. He'll start at outside linebacker, meaning Mike Vrabel could remain inside next to Tedy Bruschi. With his versatility, Thomas can also play some defensive end in New England's 3-4 scheme. Wherever he lines up, Thomas now becomes the most feared pass rusher on the Patriots roster.

The Patriots have made a huge splash already this offseason by signing Thomas and franchising cornerback Asante Samuel. There's no reason to believe that an already strong defense won't be even more formidable in 2007 with Thomas on board to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.

The team has also announced they have signed tight end Kyle Brady and running back Sammy Morris. Brady is almost like having an extra tackle on the field because of his ability as a run blocker. He should be a suitable replacement for Daniel Graham, who is expected to sign with another team in the coming days. Meanwhile, Morris adds depth to a backfield that recently lost Corey Dillon. He has the flexibility the Patriots like, contributing as a runner, blocker and pass catcher.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

