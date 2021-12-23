Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Slater has been named to his 10th career Pro Bowl as a special teams player, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. Steve Tasker is second with seven. Slater moved out of a tie with John Hannah (9) for sole possession for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind the 14 by Tom Brady. The former fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA earned a roster position with the Patriots as a rookie in 2008 with his contributions on special teams. Entering the 2011 season, teammates elected him as their special teams captain. That year, he was also selected to his first Pro Bowl. Since then, he has earned special teams captain honors to start each season. In addition, he has been voted to the Pro Bowl every year since 2011, except 2018.