Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Jackson earned his first Pro Bowl berth. His seven interceptions this season are the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas' Trevon Diggs (10). Jackson has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 24 picks. Those 24 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons are tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley and Richard Sherman for the third-most by a player in his first four seasons since 1970. Only Lester Hayes (25) and Everson Walls (25) have more.
Judon is headed to his third straight Pro Bowl and first with the Patriots. He has a career-high 12 ½ sacks this season and is tied with Chandler Jones and Mike Vrabel for the most sacks in a season under Bill Belichick. Judon signed with the Patriots last offseason as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of Grand Valley State in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Slater has been named to his 10th career Pro Bowl as a special teams player, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. Steve Tasker is second with seven. Slater moved out of a tie with John Hannah (9) for sole possession for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind the 14 by Tom Brady. The former fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA earned a roster position with the Patriots as a rookie in 2008 with his contributions on special teams. Entering the 2011 season, teammates elected him as their special teams captain. That year, he was also selected to his first Pro Bowl. Since then, he has earned special teams captain honors to start each season. In addition, he has been voted to the Pro Bowl every year since 2011, except 2018.