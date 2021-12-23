Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Dec 23 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Dec 22, 2021 at 08:00 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Web

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

2021_headshots_recropped__0046_Jackson_J.C._2021

J.C. Jackson

#27 DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Maryland

Jackson earned his first Pro Bowl berth. His seven interceptions this season are the second-most in the NFL, behind Dallas' Trevon Diggs (10). Jackson has the most interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018 as a rookie free agent out of Maryland with 24 picks. Those 24 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons are tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley and Richard Sherman for the third-most by a player in his first four seasons since 1970. Only Lester Hayes (25) and Everson Walls (25) have more.

2021_headshots_recropped__0041_Judon_Matt_2021

Matthew Judon

#9 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 261 lbs
  • College: Grand Valley

Judon is headed to his third straight Pro Bowl and first with the Patriots. He has a career-high 12 ½ sacks this season and is tied with Chandler Jones and Mike Vrabel for the most sacks in a season under Bill Belichick. Judon signed with the Patriots last offseason as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of Grand Valley State in the 2016 NFL Draft.

2021_headshots_recropped__0016_Slater_Matthew_2021

Matthew Slater

#18 WR

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Slater has been named to his 10th career Pro Bowl as a special teams player, extending his record for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history. Steve Tasker is second with seven. Slater moved out of a tie with John Hannah (9) for sole possession for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in franchise history, behind the 14 by Tom Brady. The former fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA earned a roster position with the Patriots as a rookie in 2008 with his contributions on special teams. Entering the 2011 season, teammates elected him as their special teams captain. That year, he was also selected to his first Pro Bowl. Since then, he has earned special teams captain honors to start each season. In addition, he has been voted to the Pro Bowl every year since 2011, except 2018.

Related Content

news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.
news

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Patriots enter bye week at 9-4

The Patriots enter the Bye Week on a seven-game winning streak and own an AFC-leading 9-4 record after overcoming a 2-4 start to the season to secure their 35th winning season overall.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

A look at the various NFL playoff scenarios heading into NFL Week 14.
news

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

The New England Patriots announced Lawrence Guy as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide.
news

New England Patriots Show Commitment to Cyber Protection by Welcoming HUB Tech as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

Franchise adds best-in-class cybersecurity services, dedicating software to keep the organization's data safe online
news

Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). 
news

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, marking the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted football state championship games.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November; QB Mac Jones named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and QB Mac Jones was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the National Football League.
news

Patriots release kicker Quinn Nordin; Release DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released rookie K Quinn Nordin. In addition, the Patriots released DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes from the practice squad. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Matthew Judon honored with 2021 Ron Hobson Media Good Guy Award

Notebook: McCourty ready for another divisional clash with Buffalo

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Dont'a Hightower 12/22: "We are coming together and continuing to work together"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/22: "You need to win if you want to keep your season going"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/22: "Every week is a new week and we are working hard every day"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Matthew Judon 12/22: "We've got to go out and protect home field"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Matthew Judon receives "Good Guy" award from PFWA

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon receives the 2021 Ron Hobson Good Guy Award from the Pro Football Writers of America on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The award is given to the Patriots player who is most helpful and accommodating to the media.

Bill Belichick 12/22 on Kendrick Bourne potentially being removed from Covid-19 list, Buffalo Bills preps and more

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising