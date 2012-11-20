Tom Brady nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Making the right plays on the field takes talent, perseverance, focus and a whole lot of hard work. These six air and ground players really delivered this week and now it's time for the fans to make the call as to the two who will be this week's FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week. At FedEx, we know the same skills that made these players successful on the football field are what delivers success in every field. Take a minute to deliver your vote for the players and the business you think had the best plays this week.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Brady completed 24 of 35 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts, 59-24.
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
RG3 completed 14 of 15 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns, finishing his day with a 158.3 passer rating in the Redskins' 31-6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Matt Schaub, Houston Texans
Schaub threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns, completing 43 of 55 passes in the Texans' 43-37 overtime win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Cincinnati Bengals
Green-Ellis rushed for 101 yards on 25 carries and one touchdown as the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-6.
LaRod Stephens-Howling, Arizona Cardinals
Stephens-Howling picked up 127 yards on 22 carries and one score in the Cardinals' 23-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Martin gained 138 yards on 24 carries in the Buccaneers' 27-21 overtime win against the Carolina Panthers.
