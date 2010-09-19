Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 19, 2010

Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference from New Meadowlands Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2010.

Sep 19, 2010 at 03:45 PM

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference from New Meadowlands Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2010.

*On the differences between the two halves...
*We couldn't do anything in the second half. We had a hard time gaining yards there. We didn't do anything on third down and couldn't gain anything on first or second down. We couldn't run it. We couldn't throw it, we just sucked. That's what it comes down to.

On how tough the coverage was on Randy Moss by Antonio Cromartie...
Sometimes he was close, sometimes he wasn't. I think we always have our opportunities with a lot of guys out there, but we didn't make the plays and we just couldn't connect on anything. It was very frustrating for all of us to sit in the locker room after the game knowing that we can play a lot better than we played in this second half, and we need to. That was a very frustrating performance for all of us.

On if the Jets changed their coverage once Darrelle Revis had left...
No. I think it was pretty much the same.

On if this game's problems in the second half were similar to last year's problems in the second half...
It's a different team. It's a different game. I wouldn't say it had anything to do with last year. It's an entirely different team. We just couldn't sustain anything. Like I said, we couldn't connect on anything. We had a hard time running the ball and it's very uncharacteristic. It's going to be a long week, I can promise you that. We have to get better in a lot of areas.

*On if he felt that there were missed opportunities or missed connections... *
Probably both. I think there were plays that we made. We just didn't make them.

On his comment about this year's team being different from last year's and if this loss is a setback to that mindset...
No. It's about playing consistently. We can obviously do a better job like we did in the first half. We made a lot of good plays in the first half. We were able to move the ball. We have to get the ball in the end zone; I think that's the frustrating part. (We had) way too many third-and-longs today. That was a joke. We have to do a lot better next week.

On if he was happy to see Revis out of the game...
No. It's a good defense with or without him. He's a good player. Obviously, we didn't do much in the second half and he didn't play in the second half. I wouldn't say he was the reason that they didn't play better in the first half. We just executed better in the first half.

On if he agrees with Moss' comment about the Jets having more will and determination in the second half...
I don't know. I think when it comes down to these second half games and our level of toughness, we've got to go out there and play tougher. There were times where I think we had opportunities to do a better job out there and we didn't. That's all of us, starting with me. I have to do a better job of leading this team and certainly execute better when it's crunch time.

*On the interceptions...
*The ball got batted up on the second one. The first one, it was third-and-ten, so I threw it deep and the guy intercepted it.

On his thoughts of Moss' touchdown catch...
I saw him flashing down the middle, so I gave him a chance. He made a great catch. He can make those kinds of catches.

On how disappointed he was in the second half performance since nothing changed schematically...
We just didn't execute them. You're going in the first half and we had like four drives. Two ended in touch downs, one was a missed field goal and the other was three-and-out on a play that shouldn't have been three-and-out. We messed up two plays there, then half time, then come on the second half and have a hard time gaining a yard. We just need to do a better job when it's all said and done. We need to come out and execute better in the second half. The second half of the games are critical. I think that's where our focus needs to be.

*On Mark Sanchez...
*I wasn't paying attention much to Mark.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

