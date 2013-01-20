Official website of the New England Patriots

Tom Brady Postgame Press Conference Transcript

Jan 20, 2013 at 10:00 AM
Q: **What are your emotions right now?

TB:Disappointed. I think we obviously didn't play very well and if you don't play very well against a good team, it's not even very competitive. It's unfortunate. We just couldn't make any critical plays when we needed to.

Q:You guys threw it 54 times and ran it 28. Was that a function of being behind or was the game plan really to try to spread these guys out?

TB:We got behind in the second half there and became one-dimensional. We just couldn't string enough good plays together to get the ball in the end zone.

Q:After the season opener, you said the toughness of the team is defined by being able to run the ball when they know it's coming. Do you feel that you guys were able to do that tonight? There were a lot of third-and-two and second-and-two where you guys were in shotgun and throwing it.

TB:I'd have to see the film, but whatever we did, we didn't execute very well. The name of the game is execution and if you don't execute well against a good team, like I said, you're not going to come up on the winning end.

Q:Is that what's maddening? It wasn't like it was third-and-six, third-and-seven, third-and-eight. It was usually much shorter and it was right there.

TB:Yeah, we stayed on track for the most part and avoided some negative plays. But they make it tough on you. They're a good team. They're a good defense and they kept the pressure on and we just didn't really stand up to the challenge.

Q:You talked earlier this week about appreciating how precious these opportunities are. How does that feel when you walk off the field in a game like this?

TB:Well, it's part of the competition. You have the opportunity to win the game and we came up short. There's frustration in that we wish we could have done better. But they're not going to give it to you. We didn't earn it; they earned it. They played a good game.

Q:What happened at the end of the first half? Did you guys just get a little flustered there trying to figure out what you wanted to do?

TB:Well, we had one timeout left so we were trying to save that for the field goal. I would have loved to get the touchdown there, but we settled for the field goal to go up, whatever it was, 13-7 at the half. We felt pretty good about where we were at halftime, but we just didn't come out in the second half and execute very well.

Q:How hard is it to deal with the finality of it?

TB:Yeah, it always comes to a screeching halt. That's just the way it is. Only two teams advance and those two teams deserve it. We've lost before. It takes awhile to get over.

Q:The way it was set up for you, do you feel like it was a lost opportunity?

TB:Yeah, well I think being in the situation in the playoffs, it's always an opportunity lost when you lose because we feel like we have a pretty good team. We just didn't play well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

