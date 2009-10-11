Tom Brady Postgame Presser Audio

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Invesco Field at Mile High on October 11, 2009.

On offensive execution

"Poor execution is what it comes down to. There were plays to be made all day and we didn't make them. We just didn't execute well. We didn't make the throws that were there. We had the opportunity to win at the end and we squandered that away. You can't win if you don't score any points in the second half and that's what it came down to. Our defense is on the field a lot and we weren't converting on third downs. That's not typically how we play. We have to find ways to make improvements."

On not connecting with his receiver on a third-and-3 incompletion in the fourth quarter [04:03]

"He [WR Wes Welker] was expecting me to do something, and I was expecting him to do something. We just have to get on the same page and get back to work. Denver played a good game. They made the plays they needed to make and they deserved to win."

On the Broncos defense

"It's a very active defense with a lot of team speed. They played well and made the plays when they needed to make them. They really tightened down in the second half. We had a good two minute drive at the end of the first half, but we just couldn't sustain it when we got out in the second half. You have to give them a lot of credit. They stopped us when they needed to stop us in the second half."

On Broncos Head Coach Josh McDaniels

"Josh is a great coach, he's obviously learned a lot. They're playing well, and they're 5-0 which is tough for a first year coach. He's a hard worker, and he certainly deserves that Denver's playing well."

On talking to McDaniels after the game

"I didn't. There were a lot of people running around out there."

On his fourth quarter fumble

"It was a fumble near the end of the game. It was exactly what it looked like."

On T Matt Light's injury

"That's part of this game. There're 53 guys on the roster and other guys need to step up. For as long as somebody's out, somebody needs to step up and fill the void. The expectations don't change. You still expect to go out there and play well. We didn't play well enough consistently today to get the victory."

On time of possession

"I think they're a well-coached team. Offensively, they played well on third down. As an offense we didn't convert. We left our defense on the field too long. Any time you do that against a good offense they're going to move the ball and your defense is going to get worn down. That wasn't a very complimentary game for us. We squandered away victories in the second half."

On K Stephen Gostkowski's missed field goal

"He's a great kicker. Everyone misses. As an offense, I wish we would have converted the third down pass and gotten in the end zone. As a kicker you miss kicks, as a receiver you drop balls, as a quarterback you throw interceptions. That's just part of football. But when you have the opportunities you have to take advantage of those and we didn't do that today."\

On struggling against Denver

"I don't think we're playing well enough here. We wait for things to bounce our way but you have to go and make things happen. In the first half there were plays to be made and not scoring any points in the second half is a tough way to go. Everyone is disappointed by the loss but we have to go back to work."

On Broncos QB Kyle Orton

"He's playing well. He made all the throws they needed today. I can see what they're doing on every play. I can basically call the plays and he's making the right reads and he was very accurate today."

