Tom Brady Postgame Presser (Audio Only)

Dec 19, 2009 at 08:59 PM

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady addresses the media during his postgame press conference at Ralph Wilson Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2009.

On today's win:
That was great news to win the game and come in the locker room and see Tennessee kick that field goal, that was great. It is a big game for us coming up this week. Not too often this team has had to go in to December to get a road win. We did today and didn't think it was our best performance out there but we won the game and that was most important.

On Randy Moss:
He is a big player in this offense. There was so much said about him last week, he came out and showed the kind of character that he has. I love having him out there, he and Wes (Welker) did a great job today along with the other guys.

On the plays called for Randy Moss:
We are always trying to find different ways to get him the ball, put him in different spots and it is hard when you just put him outside the numbers all day and expect him to get open with a lot of double coverage. Sometimes you have to put him inside, put him on different routes and he did a great job and made some great catches today.

On Randy's week in practice:
He always wants to prove something. He is a very competitive guy. The way he played today he had some tough catches in traffic , and had some nice catch and runs, so he did a great job.

On Randy's comeback this week:
My father always said tall trees experience high winds. He has been at the top for a long time and when it doesn't go right it is just part of the profession and Randy is mature enough to handle that. He is a fighter and he came out today and made some great catches for us. I missed him on a couple of deep ones that I certainly wish we would have hit but he ran his butt off today.

On being concerned with the team not playing the best football late in the season:
I think that is part of the season that we have been on. It has not always been great and I think the positives we take out of this is a road win, a critical third down we hit at the end of the game, something we didn't do a couple times this year. It wasn't all good, but certainly it was good enough but obviously we have to try to find ways to play better.

On the play that Aaron Schobel hit his knee:
He made a good play. He is a really athletic guy and to jump over Kevin (Faulk) like he did. I had to look up at the jumbotron and say "what happened there?" He is a great player. I don't think we had any sacks today and that is our third game in a row with no sacks so that is another positive take out of the game.

On the running game:
The running game was big today. They were the 32nd ranked run defense in the league and that was a big part of our plan to come in here and run it good and we did and did it early. We didn't do it well enough in the second half but we did what we need to and Laurence (Maroney) had a nice game.

On making the critical plays:
I think we are battling, we showed some fight today. In critical situations I think we need to do a better job. I think we got backed up on the 10 yard line and didn't really move it there, that was not particularly good. We had some opportunities in the second half to make plays and we didn't make them. That is something that is a big point of emphasis and we have to keep working on it.

On being consistent:
I think at times this year we played pretty good football for spurts. It is a 60 minute game and doing that consistently has been a challenge for this team , for players, for leaders of this team , for coaches. We are just trying to find ways to make those critical plays, when we get in the red area we have to score touchdowns, on third down we have to convert. We didn't convert well in the second half we didn't have many points, we were on the sideline and couldn't sustain those drives. I was proud of that last third down. That was a big play for us to run out the clock there at the end. There just needs to be more of that.

