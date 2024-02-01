Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

Official tee times and pairings for the first and second rounds of the event were announced Tuesday, with the PGA TOUR revealing Brady to have an 8-handicap. In other words, he's quite skilled and is expected to finish his round eight strokes above par for the 18-hole round.

A handful of NFL stars, past and present, will join Brady in the field, including Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Notably, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is slated to play in the same foursome as Brady and Bradley.

Bradley is a massive New England fan, and after recently winning the Travelers Championship in Connecticut over the summer, the pro golfer joked that he marked special moments in his life with Patriots Super Bowls.

You can imagine there will be a healthy rivalry going within that star-studded group.