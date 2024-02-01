 Skip to main content
Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is paired with Vermont native Keegan Bradley at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also among their foursome as they tee off Thursday.

Feb 01, 2024 at 10:45 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

Two of New England's most beloved athletes are teaming up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday.

Legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and longtime friend Keegan Bradley, Vermont native and 2011 PGA Championship winner, will take on the rest of the field for a $20 million prize purse.

The duo tees off at 1:21 a.m. ET from Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, and 2024 will mark Brady's sixth time participating in the PGA Tour's famed celebrity tournament.

Official tee times and pairings for the first and second rounds of the event were announced Tuesday, with the PGA TOUR revealing Brady to have an 8-handicap. In other words, he's quite skilled and is expected to finish his round eight strokes above par for the 18-hole round.

A handful of NFL stars, past and present, will join Brady in the field, including Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Notably, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is slated to play in the same foursome as Brady and Bradley.

Bradley is a massive New England fan, and after recently winning the Travelers Championship in Connecticut over the summer, the pro golfer joked that he marked special moments in his life with Patriots Super Bowls.

You can imagine there will be a healthy rivalry going within that star-studded group.

Fans hoping to tune in to the first round can do so via the Golf Channel and CBS.

