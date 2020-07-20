Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

The Madden '21 player rankings have been released for fans and gamers to pour over and analyze and, as always, there's plenty for Patriots fans to digest when it comes to how their team stacks up. Madden puts an incredible amount of time and thought into their rankings, which will be updated throughout the season.

For the Patriots, there's now a notable absence atop their rankings for the first time in many years, but Tom Brady has been replaced by the newest Patriot to join the 99 Club, Stephon Gilmore. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year will once again be counted on for a shutdown season.

Let's break down some of the biggest risers and fallers from last year's initial ratings, who's the fastest and who got snubbed, and then count down the Top 25 Patriots ratings.

Biggest risers

(+7) Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, Adam Butler; (+6) John Simon, Isaiah Wynn, Chase Winovich; (+5) Stephon Gilmore, Dont'a Hightower

The defense is well represented on the biggest risers list, led by a trio of youngsters who emerged into more significant roles in 2019. Jonathan Jones signed a new contract extension, while Adam Butler was retained with a second-round restricted free agent tender after making the team as a undrafted rookie in 2017. J.C. Jackson grabbed five interceptions in 2019, giving him eight in his first two seasons, and could be a star in the making.

John Simon has carved out a solid role in two seasons with the Pats after spending time on three different teams to start his career, while Isaiah Wynn and Chase Winovich will be looking to match breakout years with their jump in Madden rating. Gilmore and Dont'a Hightower are coming off two of the best seasons of their careers.

Biggest fallers

(-6) Cam Newton; (-4) James White, Sony Michel, Marcus Cannon

After two seasons marred by injuries, Newton can take even more motivation from his drop in Madden rating which now has him coming in at 78. Newton ranked as high as 94 overall in Madden 17's initial rankings and will be looking to prove he belongs back among the league's best quarterbacks.

The Patriots running game struggled for large parts of 2019 and the drop in ratings for James White, Sony Michel and Marcus Cannon reflect it. All three will be counted on for bounce-back seasons, though White remains the Patriots most effective weapon and still had one of his more productive years in 2019.

Fastest

(94) Jonathan Jones, Damiere Byrd; (92) Stephon Gilmore, Quincy Adeboyejo; (91) Jason McCourty

Jonathan Jones is rightly dubbed one of the two fastest Patriots, with new wide receiver Damiere Byrd hoping to bring a much-needed field-stretching element to the Patriots attack. Gilmore has enough speed to stick with almost any receiver, while practice squadder Quincy Adeboyejo will be looking to make some noise in training camp. Jason McCourty edges his twin brother by one speed rating point, 91-90.

Snubbed