Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jul 20 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Monday, Jul 20, 2020 08:59 AM

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

vlcsnap-2020-07-10-15h25m02s106

The Madden '21 player rankings have been released for fans and gamers to pour over and analyze and, as always, there's plenty for Patriots fans to digest when it comes to how their team stacks up. Madden puts an incredible amount of time and thought into their rankings, which will be updated throughout the season.

For the Patriots, there's now a notable absence atop their rankings for the first time in many years, but Tom Brady has been replaced by the newest Patriot to join the 99 Club, Stephon Gilmore. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year will once again be counted on for a shutdown season.

Let's break down some of the biggest risers and fallers from last year's initial ratings, who's the fastest and who got snubbed, and then count down the Top 25 Patriots ratings.

Biggest risers

(+7) Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson, Adam Butler; (+6) John Simon, Isaiah Wynn, Chase Winovich; (+5) Stephon Gilmore, Dont'a Hightower

The defense is well represented on the biggest risers list, led by a trio of youngsters who emerged into more significant roles in 2019. Jonathan Jones signed a new contract extension, while Adam Butler was retained with a second-round restricted free agent tender after making the team as a undrafted rookie in 2017. J.C. Jackson grabbed five interceptions in 2019, giving him eight in his first two seasons, and could be a star in the making.

John Simon has carved out a solid role in two seasons with the Pats after spending time on three different teams to start his career, while Isaiah Wynn and Chase Winovich will be looking to match breakout years with their jump in Madden rating. Gilmore and Dont'a Hightower are coming off two of the best seasons of their careers.

Biggest fallers

(-6) Cam Newton; (-4) James White, Sony Michel, Marcus Cannon

After two seasons marred by injuries, Newton can take even more motivation from his drop in Madden rating which now has him coming in at 78. Newton ranked as high as 94 overall in Madden 17's initial rankings and will be looking to prove he belongs back among the league's best quarterbacks.

The Patriots running game struggled for large parts of 2019 and the drop in ratings for James White, Sony Michel and Marcus Cannon reflect it. All three will be counted on for bounce-back seasons, though White remains the Patriots most effective weapon and still had one of his more productive years in 2019.

Fastest

(94) Jonathan Jones, Damiere Byrd; (92) Stephon Gilmore, Quincy Adeboyejo; (91) Jason McCourty

Jonathan Jones is rightly dubbed one of the two fastest Patriots, with new wide receiver Damiere Byrd hoping to bring a much-needed field-stretching element to the Patriots attack. Gilmore has enough speed to stick with almost any receiver, while practice squadder Quincy Adeboyejo will be looking to make some noise in training camp. Jason McCourty edges his twin brother by one speed rating point, 91-90.

Snubbed

Jarrett Stidham beat out Brian Hoyer for the backup job last season, but still comes in one rating point behind Hoyer, 62-61. Matthew Slater might only play special teams but a 65 rating feels disrespectful to one of the best and most impactful players on the roster. Same goes for steady long snapper Joe Cardona, who brings in the lowest ranking on the team with a glaring 26 overall. Jermaine Eluemunor received an original-round restricted free agent tender this offseason and could be an important backup on the offensive line, but still comes in with a dreadful 58 ranking.

Top 25 Patriots

Table inside Article
Rank Player Madden 21 Rating Change Notes
25. Chase Winovich, OLB 75 +6 Has prime opportunity for increased role after nabbing 5.5 sacks as a rookie.
24. Rex Burkhead, RB 75 -1 Re-worked contract means Burkhead will again be a rotational piece in the backfield.
23. Marcus Cannon, RT 76 -4 Veteran right tackle battled injuries in 2019.
22. Adam Butler, DL 76 +7 Effective interior pass rusher became a key contributor in 2019.
21. Marqis Lee, WR 77 -3 Veteran receiver looking to bounce back from injury-ridden end with Jags.
20. Ja'whaun Bentley, LB 77 +3 Third-year 'backer poised for big increase in snaps.
19. Adrian Phillips, S 78 Same Free agent is another versatile piece in secondary.
18. Cam Newton, QB 78 -6 Former MVP motivated to bounce back from two injury-filled seasons.
17. Isaiah Wynn, OT 79 +6 Third-year tackle showed promise in 2019.
16. Mohamed Sanu, WR 79 -3 Ankle injury slowed Sanu's progress in New England.
15. John Simon, OLB 80 +6 Veteran has emerged as solid edge player.
14. Sony Michel, RB 80 -4 Third-year back had a down year after stellar rookie playoff run.
13. Lawrence Guy, DL 81 -1 Free agent find has emerged as most valuable defensive lineman.
12. James White, RB 82 -4 White had 72 catches in 2020.
11. J.C. Jackson, CB 82 +7 Emerging talent took solid strides in second season.
10. Jonathan Jones, CB 83 +7 Contract extension locked down fast and versatile slot corner.
9. Patrick Chung, S 83 +1 Nagging injuries slowed down the valuable safety in 2019.
8. David Andrews, C 84 Same Stellar center looks to return after a lost 2019 season.
7. Joe Thuney, OG 85 +1 Franchise tagged guard is as solid as they come.
6. Jason McCourty, CB 85 Same Veteran cornerback was missed in second half of 2019.
5. Shaq Mason, OG 86 -2 Despite some uneven performances in 2019, Mason's athleticism continues to shine.
4. Julian Edelman, WR 87 -2 Veteran battled through 2019 for 100 catches.
3. Dont'a Hightower, LB 88 +5 Leader of the defensive front has stayed healthy the last two seasons.
2. Devin McCourty, S 92 +3 Veteran safety is the glue in the secondary and will be a vital leader.
1. Stephon Gilmore, CB 99 +5 NFL's Defensive Player of the Year is the best shutdown corner in the game.

Related Content

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the linebackers and edge players.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line
news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to training camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Fan questions answered in this week's Patriots Unfiltered mailbag.
Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice
news

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Finding what the Patriots newest quarterback bring to New England through the lens of the two times he knocked off his new team.
Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton
news

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

The Patriots decision to sign Cam Newton gives the offense a chance to take a leap forward.
6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays
news

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

One play from each of the Patriots Super Bowl runs that you might've forgotten about.
Rex Burkhead.
news

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Eighth-year running back helps give the Patriots some cap flexibility.
Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half
news

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

According to multiple reports, the league will cancel Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason.
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Fans' questions answered in our weekly patriots.com mailbag. 

Latest News

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Rex Burkhead.

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Advertising