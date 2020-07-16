Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Wholesome content alert.

Stephon Gilmore is officially a member of the Madden NFL '21 "99 Club," meaning the reigning Defensive Player of the Year earned the highest rating possible. While that's yet another incredible achievement for Gilmore

The rating alone is good news for Patriots fans, but the way Gilmore found out made it even sweeter. His wife, Gabrielle Gilmore, teamed up with a Madden film crew to pull off a surprise. When Gilmore got home, his daughter, Gisele, ran to the door with a "99" necklace on.

"Daddy, 99 club," she said, as he picked her up.

Their son, Sebastian, chimed in, too. "That's almost 100," he said.

The whole thing is too pure, and when it finally settled in that Gilmore is among the top ranked players in the NFL, he reflected on just how far he has come.

"Wow. Who would have known? A little kid from Rock Hill," Gilmore said.