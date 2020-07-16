Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jul 16 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 09:25 AM

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Wholesome content alert.

Stephon Gilmore is officially a member of the Madden NFL '21 "99 Club," meaning the reigning Defensive Player of the Year earned the highest rating possible. While that's yet another incredible achievement for Gilmore

The rating alone is good news for Patriots fans, but the way Gilmore found out made it even sweeter. His wife, Gabrielle Gilmore, teamed up with a Madden film crew to pull off a surprise. When Gilmore got home, his daughter, Gisele, ran to the door with a "99" necklace on.

"Daddy, 99 club," she said, as he picked her up.

Their son, Sebastian, chimed in, too. "That's almost 100," he said.

The whole thing is too pure, and when it finally settled in that Gilmore is among the top ranked players in the NFL, he reflected on just how far he has come.

"Wow. Who would have known? A little kid from Rock Hill," Gilmore said.

You can watch the full video below.

Related Content

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts
news

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

After DeSean Jackson shared anti-Semitic posts on Instagram, Julian Edelman posted a heartfelt video and invited the Eagle to have open conversation.
Cam the Man: Newton off the field 
news

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Meet new Patriot, Cam Newton, and all he brings off the football field. 
Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing
news

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Reactions poured in after the Patriots announced signing Cam Newton. 
As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 
news

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

The Team Jack Foundation's annual Trifecta even is going virtual from July 11 to 18 to raise money for pediatric brain cancer funding. 
Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special
news

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots players, coaches and scouts have roundtable discussions about race on special episode of Patriots All Access. 
James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala
news

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala.
Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout
news

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprised a family of Patriots fans by delivering their takeout. 
Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect for Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event
news

Teammates, Kraft, Belichick show their respect for Devin McCourty during Boston Uncornered event

Devin McCourty's current and former teammates, family, friends, coaches and more let him know just how much of a role model he has been to all.
Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 
news

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s Big Man Camp goes virtual, offering technique, perspective and positivity 

Deatrich Wise Jr.'s second year of Big Man Camps looks different this year, but the mission is the same. 
Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"
news

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty used their platform to hold honest discussions about racism and creating change.
Meet the Patriots fan featured in Nike's 'You can't stop us' commercial
news

Meet the Patriots fan featured in Nike's 'You can't stop us' commercial

Bill Gouveia has been a Patriots season ticket member for nearly 50 years, and recently, his priceless Super Bowl LI reaction was featured in a Nike ad.

Latest News

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Rex Burkhead.

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

Advertising