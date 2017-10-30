Top 5 Photos from Chargers vs. Patriots presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 win over the Chargers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Coach Belichick
#4: Rusing Rivers
#3: Tough to Tackle
#2: Safety in Numbers
#1: Protecting the Quarterback
[wysifield-embeddedpoll|eid="609361"|type="embeddedpoll"|view_mode="full"]
More photos from Week 8:
Team photographer, David Silverman, offers his best photos presented by CarMax from New England's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017.
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017.