Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

Can't-Miss Play: Rhamondre Stevenson makes one-handed TD catch at pylon

Jonathan Jones Blocks Colts Punt, Brenden Schooler Recovers

Top 5 Photos from Chargers vs. Patriots presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 win over the Chargers presented by CarMax.

Oct 30, 2017 at 04:18 AM
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 win over the Chargers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Coach Belichick

dsps3240-watermarked.jpg

#4: Rusing Rivers

dsp_5717-watermarked.jpg

#3: Tough to Tackle

dsp_6108-watermarked.jpg

#2: Safety in Numbers

dsps2825-watermarked.jpg

#1: Protecting the Quarterback

dsp_5509-watermarked.jpg

More photos from Week 8:

Silverman's Best Presented by CarMax: Patriots-Chargers 10/29

Team photographer, David Silverman, offers his best photos presented by CarMax from New England's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

20171029_chargers_silverman207.jpg
1 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman181.jpg
2 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman182.jpg
3 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman183.jpg
4 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman184.jpg
5 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman185.jpg
6 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman186.jpg
7 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman187.jpg
8 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman188.jpg
9 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman189.jpg
10 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman190.jpg
11 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman191.jpg
12 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman192.jpg
13 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman193.jpg
14 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman194.jpg
15 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman195.jpg
16 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman196.jpg
17 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman197.jpg
18 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman198.jpg
19 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman199.jpg
20 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman200.jpg
21 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman201.jpg
22 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman202.jpg
23 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman203.jpg
24 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman204.jpg
25 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman205.jpg
26 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman206.jpg
27 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman208.jpg
28 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman209.jpg
29 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman210.jpg
30 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman211.jpg
31 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman212.jpg
32 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman213.jpg
33 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman214.jpg
34 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman215.jpg
35 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman216.jpg
36 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman217.jpg
37 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman218.jpg
38 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman219.jpg
39 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman220.jpg
40 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman221.jpg
41 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman222.jpg
42 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman223.jpg
43 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman224.jpg
44 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman225.jpg
45 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman226.jpg
46 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman227.jpg
47 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman228.jpg
48 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman178.jpg
49 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman179.jpg
50 / 51
20171029_chargers_silverman180.jpg
51 / 51
Chargers vs. Patriots: Week 8

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads his team onto the field for an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
1 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads his team onto the field for an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
2 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs away from Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
3 / 89

New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs away from Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
4 / 89

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
5 / 89

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spikes the ball after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
6 / 89

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski spikes the ball after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with lineman Joe Thuney during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
7 / 89

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with lineman Joe Thuney during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Danny Amendola during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
8 / 89

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Danny Amendola during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes behind blocking during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
9 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes behind blocking during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones top and Brandon King (36) tackle Los Angeles Chargers punt returner Travis Benjamin (12) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
10 / 89

New England Patriots' Jonathan Jones top and Brandon King (36) tackle Los Angeles Chargers punt returner Travis Benjamin (12) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer (56) and defensive end Chris McCain (40) team up to tackle New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
11 / 89

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer (56) and defensive end Chris McCain (40) team up to tackle New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) dives over the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
12 / 89

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) dives over the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots' Brandon King (36) tackles Los Angeles Chargers punt returner Travis Benjamin (12) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
13 / 89

New England Patriots' Brandon King (36) tackles Los Angeles Chargers punt returner Travis Benjamin (12) in the end zone for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
20171029_kn_01.jpg
14 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_02.jpg
15 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_03.jpg
16 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_04.jpg
17 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_05.jpg
18 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_06.jpg
19 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_07.jpg
20 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_08.jpg
21 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_09.jpg
22 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_10.jpg
23 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_11.jpg
24 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_12.jpg
25 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_13.jpg
26 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_14.jpg
27 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_15.jpg
28 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_16.jpg
29 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_17.jpg
30 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_18.jpg
31 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_19.jpg
32 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
20171029_kn_20.jpg
33 / 89
KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) fights for yardage against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer (56) and defensive end Tenny Palepoi (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The play was called back because of a penalty. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
34 / 89

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) fights for yardage against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer (56) and defensive end Tenny Palepoi (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The play was called back because of a penalty. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram (54) and defensive end Tenny Palepoi (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
35 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram (54) and defensive end Tenny Palepoi (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots' Matthew Slater, right, tackles Los Angeles Chargers' Michael Davis (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
36 / 89

New England Patriots' Matthew Slater, right, tackles Los Angeles Chargers' Michael Davis (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
37 / 89

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
38 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) returns the opening kickoff of the second half past Los Angeles Chargers kicker Nick Novak (9) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
39 / 89

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) returns the opening kickoff of the second half past Los Angeles Chargers kicker Nick Novak (9) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
40 / 89

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) runs from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) tackles New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
41 / 89

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) tackles New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) tackles New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
42 / 89

Los Angeles Chargers safety Jahleel Addae (37) tackles New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
43 / 89

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers face off at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
44 / 89

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers face off at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) andLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
45 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) andLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) andLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
46 / 89

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) andLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
The End Zone Militia fire their long guns during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
47 / 89

The End Zone Militia fire their long guns during the first half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots cheerleaders wearing Halloween costumes speak to a member of the End Zone Militia before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
48 / 89

New England Patriots cheerleaders wearing Halloween costumes speak to a member of the End Zone Militia before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Halloween costumes before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
49 / 89

New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Halloween costumes before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Halloween costumes before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
50 / 89

New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Halloween costumes before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Halloween costumes before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
51 / 89

New England Patriots cheerleaders perform wearing Halloween costumes before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
52 / 89

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick waves as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
53 / 89

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (86) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
lac102917_eja0250-watermarked.jpg
54 / 89
lac102917_eja0432-watermarked.jpg
55 / 89
lac102917_eja0434-watermarked.jpg
56 / 89
lac102917_eja0390-watermarked.jpg
57 / 89
lac102917_eja0335-watermarked.jpg
58 / 89
lac102917_eja0613-watermarked.jpg
59 / 89
lac102917_eja0614-watermarked.jpg
60 / 89
lac102917_eja0648-watermarked.jpg
61 / 89
lac102917_eja0681-watermarked.jpg
62 / 89
lac102917_eja0761-watermarked.jpg
63 / 89
lac102917_eja0446-watermarked.jpg
64 / 89
lac102917_eja0356-watermarked.jpg
65 / 89
lac102917_eja0824-watermarked.jpg
66 / 89
lac102917_eja0850-watermarked.jpg
67 / 89
lac102917_eja0864-watermarked.jpg
68 / 89
lac102917_eja0888-watermarked.jpg
69 / 89
lac102917_eja1033-watermarked.jpg
70 / 89
lac102917_eja1129-watermarked.jpg
71 / 89
lac102917_eja1281-watermarked.jpg
72 / 89
lac102917_eja1377-watermarked.jpg
73 / 89
lac102917_eja1380-watermarked.jpg
74 / 89
lac102917_eja1418-watermarked.jpg
75 / 89
lac102917_eja1462-watermarked.jpg
76 / 89
lac102917_eja1469-watermarked.jpg
77 / 89
lac102917_eja1575-watermarked.jpg
78 / 89
lac102917_eja1583-watermarked.jpg
79 / 89
lac102917_eja1637-watermarked.jpg
80 / 89
lac102917_eja1668-watermarked.jpg
81 / 89
lac102917_eja1822-watermarked.jpg
82 / 89
lac102917_eja1836-watermarked.jpg
83 / 89
lac102917_eja1840-watermarked.jpg
84 / 89
lac102917_eja1955-watermarked.jpg
85 / 89
lac102917_eja1994-watermarked.jpg
86 / 89
lac102917_eja2128-watermarked.jpg
87 / 89
lac102917_eja2135-watermarked.jpg
88 / 89
lac102917_eja2153-watermarked.jpg
89 / 89
